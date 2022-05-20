The Yorkshire side sit in the relegation zone, level on points with Burnley but trailing on goal difference with one game left to play, meaning victory still wouldn't be enough to save themselves if the Clarets beat Newcastle.

Leeds have one final roll of the dice to remain in the top flight as part of a packed Premier League TV schedule this weekend.

Jesse Marsch has failed to have the desired impact since replacing Marcelo Bielsa. The US coach has won just three of his 11 games in charge of Leeds and desperately needs one here.

Brentford are sitting cosy in mid-table at the end of their debut Premier League campaign. There's little pressure on them, but they will want to put on a show for their fans.

Thomas Frank's men are 11th as things stand. A victory here would thrust them into the top-half reckoning, but they won't be too disappointed should they miss out given their superb season to date.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Leeds?

Brentford v Leeds will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Leeds will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

What TV channel is Brentford v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

How to live stream Brentford v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Brentford v Leeds team news

Brentford predicted XI: TBC

Leeds predicted XI: TBC

Brentford v Leeds odds

bet365 odds: Brentford (6/5) Draw (14/5) Leeds (19/10)*

Our prediction: Brentford v Leeds

Brentford could have easily fit the mould of a team who puts on an impressive show of force until February before an increasingly alarming slide towards danger.

That simply has not transpired. The Bees have maintained their focus in the final stages of the campaign despite having little to play for other than a few extra cushions for their comfy perch.

Leeds have shown no signs of progression in recent weeks. They are vaporous at the back and lack bite in attack. Their survival chances look slim.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-0 Leeds (14/1 at bet365)

