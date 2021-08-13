Premier League 2021/22 stadiums: Capacities, attendance and facts
Premier League stadiums will welcome back fans this season after a year with very few supporters coming through the turnstiles – we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the EPL grounds in 2021/22.
Fans are returning to Premier League stadiums in their thousands in 2021/22 following a season where coronavirus restrictions meant very few of the 380 games on show were actually attended.
While we spent most of last season watching Premier League fixtures on TV, it’s time to get back into the grounds and make some noise as a sense of normality returns to the top flight.
Ticket sales across the league are high this summer with the clamour to watch live sport showing no sign of easing up.
And 2021/22 sees a new Premier League stadium join the list in the form of the Brentford Community Stadium, which opened for the start of last season’s Championship campaign – and which oversaw the Bees’ promotion to the top flight.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete list of Premier League stadiums to be used in 2021/22 including those of teams promoted from the second tier. Plus check out the full Premier League TV schedule.
Premier League 2021/22 stadiums
Arsenal – Emirates Stadium
Capacity: 60,260
Location: London
Year opened: 2006
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: Matchday revenue per season at Arsenal is around £90m.
Aston Villa – Villa Park
Capacity: 42,682
Location: Birmingham
Year opened: 1897
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: Villa Park has played host to more FA Cup semi-finals (55) than any other club ground.
Brentford – Brentford Community Stadium
Capacity: 17,250
Location: London
Year opened: 2020
Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: 910 new homes have also been built as part of the stadium project.
Brighton – Amex Stadium
Capacity: 30,750
Location: Brighton
Year opened: 2011
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 75 yards
Interesting fact: Hawks are used to deter pigeons and seagulls from nesting in the roof of the Amex.
Burnley – Turf Moor
Capacity: 22,546
Location: Burnley
Year opened: 1883
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards
Interesting fact: Turf Moor has been Burnley’s home since 1883. Only Preston North End have stayed the same home ground longer than the Clarets.
Chelsea – Stamford Bridge
Capacity: 41,631
Location: London
Year opened: 1905
Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards
Interesting fact: The original Stamford Bridge stadium featured huge banks constructed by the earth excavated when digging the Piccadilly Underground Line.
Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park
Capacity: 25,456
Location: London
Year opened: 1924
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: Both Wimbledon and Charlton have used Selhurst Park as their temporary home down the years .
Everton – Goodison Park
Capacity: 39,572
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1892
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards
Interesting fact: Goodison Park was the first major football stadium built in England (in 1892), at a cost of £3,000.
Leeds United – Elland Road
Capacity: 37,792
Location: Leeds
Year opened: 1897
Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: Elland Road was once called The Old Peacock Ground, in reference to the pub across the road, but changed its name in 1899 following the opening of a new stand.
Leicester City – King Power Stadium
Capacity: 32,312
Location: Leicester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards
Interesting fact: Gary Lineker officially opened the stadium in 2002 with a pair of giant scissors to cut the ribbon.
Liverpool – Anfield
Capacity: 54,074
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1884
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards
Interesting fact: Bill Shankly installed the ‘This is Anfield’ sign in the tunnel to intimidate opposition players.
Manchester City – Etihad Stadium
Capacity: 55,097
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards
Interesting fact: The stadium was built for the 2004 Commonwealth Games after originally being designed for Manchester’s failed 2000 Olympics bid.
Manchester United – Old Trafford
Capacity: 74,994
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards
Interesting fact: Match tickets for the first game in 1910 were on sale for as little as two-and-a-half pence.
Newcastle United – St James’ Park
Capacity: 52,405
Location: Newcastle
Year opened: 1892
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: The site where the stadium now stands was historically an execution site. In 1650, 22 people – including 15 witches – were hanged. There hasn’t been an execution there since 1844.
Norwich City – Carrow Road
Capacity: 27,359
Location: Norwich
Year opened: 1935
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: The entire stadium was built in just 82 days.
Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium
Capacity: 32,505
Location: Southampton
Year opened: 2001
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: A statue of club legend Ted Bates was unveiled outside the stadium in 2017 but had to be replaced by a more recognisable one a year later amid criticism from supporters.
Tottenham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Capacity: 62,062
Location: London
Year opened: 2019
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: Tottenham will pay on average £37m a year until 2042 to service the loans that helped finance the new stadium.
West Ham – London Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Location: London
Year opened: 2012
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: West Ham have a 99-year lease on the Olympic Stadium and pay just £2.5m in rent every season.
Watford – Vicarage Road
Capacity: 22,200
Location: Watford
Year opened: 1922
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: Rugby side Saracens ground shared with Watford between 1997 and 2013.
Wolves – Molineux
Capacity: 31,700
Location: Wolverhampton
Year opened: 1889
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards
Interesting fact: Over four million people live within 20 miles of Molineux.
