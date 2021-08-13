Premier League 2021/22 stadiums: Capacities, attendance and facts

Fans are returning to Premier League stadiums in their thousands in 2021/22 following a season where coronavirus restrictions meant very few of the 380 games on show were actually attended.

While we spent most of last season watching Premier League fixtures on TV, it’s time to get back into the grounds and make some noise as a sense of normality returns to the top flight.

Ticket sales across the league are high this summer with the clamour to watch live sport showing no sign of easing up.

And 2021/22 sees a new Premier League stadium join the list in the form of the Brentford Community Stadium, which opened for the start of last season’s Championship campaign – and which oversaw the Bees’ promotion to the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete list of Premier League stadiums to be used in 2021/22 including those of teams promoted from the second tier. Plus check out the full Premier League TV schedule.

Premier League 2021/22 stadiums

Arsenal – Emirates Stadium

Capacity: 60,260

Location: London

Year opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: Matchday revenue per season at Arsenal is around £90m.

Aston Villa – Villa Park

Capacity: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: Villa Park has played host to more FA Cup semi-finals (55) than any other club ground.

Brentford – Brentford Community Stadium

Capacity: 17,250

Location: London

Year opened: 2020

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: 910 new homes have also been built as part of the stadium project.

Brighton – Amex Stadium

Capacity: 30,750

Location: Brighton

Year opened: 2011

Pitch dimensions: ‎116 x 75 yards

Interesting fact: Hawks are used to deter pigeons and seagulls from nesting in the roof of the Amex.

Burnley – Turf Moor

Capacity: 22,546

Location: Burnley

Year opened: 1883

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards

Interesting fact: Turf Moor has been Burnley’s home since 1883. Only Preston North End have stayed the same home ground longer than the Clarets.

Chelsea – Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 41,631

Location: London

Year opened: 1905

Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards

Interesting fact: The original Stamford Bridge stadium featured huge banks constructed by the earth excavated when digging the Piccadilly Underground Line.

Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park

Capacity: 25,456

Location: London

Year opened: 1924

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: Both Wimbledon and Charlton have used Selhurst Park as their temporary home down the years .

Everton – Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards

Interesting fact: Goodison Park was the first major football stadium built in England (in 1892), at a cost of £3,000.

Leeds United – Elland Road

Capacity: 37,792

Location: Leeds

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: Elland Road was once called The Old Peacock Ground, in reference to the pub across the road, but changed its name in 1899 following the opening of a new stand.

Leicester City – King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

Interesting fact: Gary Lineker officially opened the stadium in 2002 with a pair of giant scissors to cut the ribbon.

Liverpool – Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1884

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards

Interesting fact: Bill Shankly installed the ‘This is Anfield’ sign in the tunnel to intimidate opposition players.

Manchester City – Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Interesting fact: The stadium was built for the 2004 Commonwealth Games after originally being designed for Manchester’s failed 2000 Olympics bid.

Manchester United – Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,994

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards

Interesting fact: Match tickets for the first game in 1910 were on sale for as little as two-and-a-half pence.

Newcastle United – St James’ Park

Capacity: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: The site where the stadium now stands was historically an execution site. In 1650, 22 people – including 15 witches – were hanged. There hasn’t been an execution there since 1844.

Norwich City – Carrow Road

Capacity: 27,359

Location: Norwich

Year opened: 1935

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: The entire stadium was built in just 82 days.

Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium

Capacity: 32,505

Location: Southampton

Year opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: A statue of club legend Ted Bates was unveiled outside the stadium in 2017 but had to be replaced by a more recognisable one a year later amid criticism from supporters.

Tottenham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,062

Location: London

Year opened: 2019

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: Tottenham will pay on average £37m a year until 2042 to service the loans that helped finance the new stadium.

West Ham – London Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Location: London

Year opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: West Ham have a 99-year lease on the Olympic Stadium and pay just £2.5m in rent every season.

Watford – Vicarage Road

Capacity: 22,200

Location: Watford

Year opened: 1922

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: Rugby side Saracens ground shared with Watford between 1997 and 2013.

Wolves – Molineux

Capacity: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

Year opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards

Interesting fact: Over four million people live within 20 miles of Molineux.

