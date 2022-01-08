When are FA Cup highlights on BBC? All the action from the third round

A full batch of FA Cup fixtures on TV are going ahead this week with some massive mismatches on the cards between Premier League giants and lower-league minnows dreaming of an upset.

The third round sees the elite top flight teams enter the fray for the first time in this edition of the tournament, and Manchester City have already booked their place in the draw after defeating Swindon Town 4-1.

Chelsea take on National League side Chesterfield, while Liverpool welcome Shrewsbury back to Anfield, two years after being held to a shock draw and subsequent replay by the Shrews.

BBC and ITV will share the FA Cup TV rights throughout the season, a big victory for fans of football on free-to-air platforms, meaning you’ll be able to catch plenty of the drama in real-time.

Of course, with so many games to soak up and our limited number of eyeballs unable to consume every moment, FA Cup highlights on TV will be essential viewing after each round of matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the times and details for FA Cup highlights shows coming up and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

Which channel has FA Cup highlights?

BBC and ITV boast joint custody of the FA Cup TV rights from this season until 2024/25, meaning if there’s an FA Cup match listed on TV, everyone can watch it (so long as you have a TV licence).

BBC will bring two highlight shows per round of action in the early stages with so many games to get through.

The shows will be on BBC One throughout the competition and will usually fall into the Match of the Day slot, if the games are being played at weekends.

Check out details on the dates and times below.

When are FA Cup highlights on BBC?

Saturday 8th January

Third round highlights – Saturday (starts at 10:30pm)

Hosted by Mark Chapman. Guests: Dion Dublin and Danny Murphy

Sunday 9th January

Third round highlights – Sunday (starts at 10:30pm)

Hosted by Manish Bhasin. Guests: Stephen Warnock

FA Cup dates 2021/22

FA Cup first round – weekend of Saturday 6th November 2021

FA Cup second round – weekend of Saturday 4th December 2021

FA Cup third round – weekend of Saturday 8th January 2022

FA Cup fourth round – weekend of Saturday 5th February 2022

FA Cup fifth round – week of Wednesday 2nd March 2022

FA Cup quarter-finals – weekend of Saturday 19th March 2022

FA Cup semi-finals – weekend of Saturday 16th April 2022

FA Cup final – Saturday 14th May 2022

