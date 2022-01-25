Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) sacrifices his career to cover up for Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) goes to drastic lengths to protect Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) downplays her daughter's bad behaviour.

A showdown between Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) ends in violence, fuelling the feud between the pair and their families.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 31st January – 4th February 2022.

Daniel kills Max?

The feud between Daniel and Max escalates when pupil and teacher fall out again, only this time someone ends up unconscious at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Max is miffed with Mr O when he unwittingly forces David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) into reliving his traumatic past, and decides to seek revenge.

Breaking into his flat the tearaway teen is caught trashing the place when Daniel returns home, and when he throws the intruder out the door Maxy takes a tumble down the staircase and is rushed to hospital. The police investigate and Daniel insists it was an accident, but fuming David reckons he did it on purpose. The man's got form, remember he did the same to Ken…?

Craig quits the police

Craig is reeling from Faye's confession of her part in pensioner Ted's sudden death, which has given the copper a serious conflict of interest. Can he cover up his girlfriend's cover-up with a clear conscience?

Doesn't look like it, as Craigy sensationally quits the force, instantly arousing the suspicion of mum Beth Sutherland (Lisa George). Faye feels rotten her fella has jeopardised his career for her as he scratches round for a job in packing at the factory, while the investigation into Ted's demise continues. What a mess.

Nina takes Asha hostage

Nina's anxiety increases when Asha announces she's applying to go to university in Glasgow. Ms Alahan is reluctant to tell her girlfriend fearing she'll react badly at the thought of her going so far away, and with good reason as she ends up holding her hostage in the cafe.

When she hears there are flood warnings in Glasgow because of bad weather on the day Asha is visiting the campus, Nina panics. Asha pops into Roy's Rolls before leaving for Scotland and is alarmed when Nina confiscates her phone and locks the door, refusing to let her leave…

Tyrone faces the truth about Hope

Eager to brush the recent sinister antics of Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) under the carpet, Fiz is relieved when her daughter's believes the youngster's behaviour is nothing to worry about. Did they actually spend any time in the same room as that demonic child?!

Eyebrow-raising Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is unconvinced, as is Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) who bites the bullet and tells Fiz it's time to face facts: there is clearly something seriously wrong with their little girl and they need a proper diagnosis. Will Fiz agree to explore Hope's evil streak, or wait until she starts another fire?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) spent weeks keeping his health crisis a secret from Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor), and now she knows everything she's waiting on her hubby hand and foot. Bet he wishes he'd told her sooner. While Sal fusses over her recovering spouse mother-in-law Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) announces she's moving in to help out, cramping Sally's style as the two women in Tim's life head for an almighty fallout as they vie to be the better carer. Expect fireworks.

Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) are still at odds following Norris's earth-shattering revelation from beyond the grave the redhead secretly lets rival stylist Claudia do her hair. Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) contrives to get the old frenemies together and a truce is called, which lasts all of five minutes when Aud realises she's been set up. It's the last straw as Audrey's had enough of being treated like an idiot, but Mrs Roberts could use a friend as her family accuse her of having a drinking problem…