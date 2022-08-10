Shortly after beginning a relationship with Yasmeen, Stu's ex-wife Lucy Woodrow (Lynda Rooke) arrived at Speed Daal after seeing Stu's photo in the local Gazette. She shocked Yasmeen and her granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) by revealing that Stu went to prison for murder several years ago .

Although Stu denied wrongdoing, Yasmeen ultimately believed Lucy's version of events and disowned Stu. This left Stu feeling alone and full of despair, but pal Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) refused to give up on him as she found him intoxicated and in need of medical assistance on the streets. But Stu viciously told Kelly to go away after she intervened by talking to Yasmeen.

Tonight, Kelly met with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) at the hospital, asking him to help get Stu into sheltered accommodation. He was happy to help, but Kelly explained that she wouldn't be joining him to visit Stu after his harsh words.

Billy then told Stu that, while he may have felt isolated and unsupported at the time of his imprisonment, he now had people like Kelly looking out for him and should appreciate her more.

Yasmeen visited Stu in hospital in Coronation Street. ITV

As he was discharged from the hospital, Stu headed to talk to Kelly but received no answer as Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) urged him to get the message and clear off. Instead, Stu went to the Nazirs to retrieve a watch he had owned since his Navy days. But when Yasmeen arrived home, she was spooked and ordered him to leave.

However, Stu didn't budge, insisting that she needed to hear his side of the story first. He admitted to having an affair with Charlie, the young woman who was killed. But he added that he was forced to confess to her murder by a detective named Lennox, who was later forced into early retirement. As Yasmeen listened, she quietly made a call to grandson Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar), who brought policeman Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) back to the house with him.

Craig arrested Stu for breach of the peace as he continued to plead his case and later, with Stu gone, Yasmeen told Zeedan to throw his watch away. As Zeedan quizzed her about Stu's ramblings, are they rid of him for good? Or is there more to his claims of police corruption? Could Stu have been innocent after all?

