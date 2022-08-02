Meanwhile, also harbouring secrets are Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) , who is acting shifty after spending more time with Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor), while Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) seems to be pulling the wool over his family's eyes.

Stu Carpenter's (Bill Fellows) big secret may be out on Coronation Street, but things are about to get a whole lot worse as he ends up in peril - and then in police custody!

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) is set to find out his punishment over the staged robbery - but will he suffer greatly for his actions? Over at the Rovers, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) has her eye on more power and responsibility, and things might be looking up for Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) after his recent failed romance.

Elsewhere, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) wants to ease the strain on girlfriend Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), but is he going about it the wrong way?

Here's all you need to know on Coronation Street from 8th - 12th August 2022.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Stu is arrested after his past is revealed

Yasmeen visits Stu in hospital (ITV) ITV

Following last week's shocking reveal about Stu, Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is appalled to read the news online. And as Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) returns from his holiday, sister Alya (Sair Khan) updates him on recent developments and how worried she now is about the effect on their gran, Yasmeen (Shelley King). But Kelly vows to hear Stu's side of the story, and she and Aadi (Adam Hussain) find the man laying out on the street, drunk and barely conscious.

Later, as Stu wakes up in hospital, Kelly prepares to ask him some tough questions about what she's learned. She also informs Yasmeen of Stu's whereabouts, and Yasmeen arrives to see Stu - but refuses to hear him out. Stu is left feeling worthless and decides loyal Kelly is better off without him, so he calls her a nuisance and says she's not welcome, upsetting the teen. Meanwhile, as Alya departs for her own holiday, Zeedan is keeping an eye on his gran. Stu is discharged and heads to Speed Daal to see Yasmeen, and Zeedan sends him away, but she later finds Stu at the house looking for his watch.

Stu refuses to leave until Yasmeen has heard the truth, but as he talks, she furtively alerts Zeedan via phone. Zeedan brings police officer Craig back with him, who arrests Stu for breach of the peace. Yasmeen then distracts herself by organising a charity event; but will Stu be back? What is it that he's accused of, and is all as it seems?

2. Passion for Spider and Toyah - but what is he hiding?

Exes Toyah and Spider have a passionate encounter (ITV) ITV

After Spider pays Toyah another visit at her flat, she is grateful to her ex when sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) reveals that Spider alerted her to how lonely Toyah has been feeling. Leanne invites her to stay at Victoria Court, and Spider helps Toyah pack up her flat. But when Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) snipes at the pair in the street, Spider launches into a tirade in retaliation. Toyah discovers that late husband Imran (Charlie de Melo) had set up a savings account for his baby son Alfie, reigniting her grief - and she throws Spider out.

As Toyah gives Alfie's mum, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) the details of the savings account, she soon finds out that Spider has been arrested during a protest. Toyah heads to the police station, where he is released with a slap on the wrist. Back at home, Toyah leans in to kiss Spider and he follows her to the bedroom; but in the aftermath she's crushed with guilt and asks him to leave again. Abi calls in to see Toyah and she admits she has just slept with Spider, but Abi reassures her she's just grieving. Spider claims he's happy to stay friends, but Leanne feels uneasy at the sight of Toyah and Spider together in the pub. She's concerned Toyah is falling for her ex again; but little does she know there's a bigger issue as Spider answers a secret call. Telling the person on the other end that he's been so busy but can't wait to get back, who is Spider talking to and what is he hiding?

3. Stephen is acting shifty

Sarah hears a raging Stephen on the phone (ITV) ITV

Stephen is still splashing the cash as he offers to sponsor a raffle prize for Yasmeen's fundraiser, impressing both her and Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox). Elaine's also pleased to hear that Yasmeen doesn't plan on going on another date with Stephen; but he has bigger concerns. Stephen talks to Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) about his worries for mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), who has secretly seen a doctor and been prescribed anti-depressants. Stephen and Rita plan a treat for her, with Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Ken Barlow (William Roache) joining them for a posh afternoon tea to cheer up Audrey - but in the café, Stephen takes a call about the deposit for the occasion.

His card is then declined in front of niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) and in-law Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), and the pair watch in amusement as Stephen shouts down the phone at his Italian bank. At No.8, he is seen paying the deposit over the phone with a card in the name of Mrs Gabrielle Reid. Has Stephen been lying about his wealth since his return? What will he do next?

4. Is Ryan heading to prison?

Ryan hears his fate in court (ITV) ITV

Ryan is charged after his part in the Bistro scam, having lied that he was coerced into it by some thugs. As Craig reveals the CCTV footage is damning evidence, Ryan suggests to co-conspirator Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) that they stage fake footage of a masked gunman forcing him to rob the restaurant. Debbie refuses, so Ryan goes it alone but is caught out by Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan).

Ronnie tells Ryan to accept his fate, and later attends court to support him. The judge takes in Ryan's guilty plea, and Ryan awaits his sentencing. But will he be jailed for his crime, or get a second chance at freedom?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Daisy tries to get her hands on the Rovers

Daisy is scheming again (ITV) ITV

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) isn't happy with partner Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) as he failed to tell her about his move to Canada; but stepdaughter Daisy urges her to go with him. However, Jenny soon hears Daisy telling her own boyfriend, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), that she plans to take charge of the Rovers when Jenny is gone.

Jenny confronts Daisy over wanting rid of her, but is that the case or has Daisy simply got carried away? Will Jenny agree to move away with Leo, or is she happier in Weatherfield? No doubt whatever happens, Daisy will have plenty more mischief up her sleeve!

6. New love for Sean?

Sean enjoys a date with Laurence (ITV) ITV

Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) guesses that Sean is pining for Laurence, who he met at the recent wake overseen by Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger). Glenda promises to find the handsome dentist for him, and her brother George (Tony Maudsley) is impressed. When George spots Laurence near the undertakers, he gets Sean a date - and Sean's son Dylan thinks at least Laurence can't be any worse than horrible Frank (Simon O'Brien)!

But Sean tells his pals he wants to put his son first and swear off men. Dylan orders his dad to go and meet his date, and Sean eventually relents. At the Bistro, Sean and Lawrence get on very well - is this the start of a winning new romance for unlucky in love Sean?

7. Craig is on a mission

Craig thinks he's helping Faye manage her condition (ITV) ITV

Faye tells stepmum Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Craig's mum Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) that Craig is obsessively researching the menopause after Faye's early diagnosis. He's also now taken to monitoring her nutrition, and when Craig takes Faye to Speed Dal, he reveals a chart he's made which lists beneficial food, comparing it to the menu.

Poor Faye despairs, but how much more can she take as she attempts to navigate the early menopause in a way that makes her comfortable? Will Craig's efforts drive a wedge between the couple?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.