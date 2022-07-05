Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is intent on using her inheritance for the better, while Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is hopeful that his problems are nearly over. Abi Webster (Sally Carman) spies on Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr); and Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) is left feeling let down by new beau Frank Bardsley (Simon O'Brien).

There's more trouble lurking for the residents of Weatherfield next week, as Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) continues to be terrified over the threats she's been receiving; while Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) is in peril after an accident while working at Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) hotel. Meanwhile, Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) hopes to win back Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine), and Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) gets to know the locals.

Here's all the action coming up in Coronation Street from 11th -15th July 2022.

8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Ed in danger

ITV

Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) asserts to husband Ed that he must fix Steve McDonald's roof at a discount price, putting an end to the dispute. Later, Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) shows brother Ed and colleague Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) a photo of a derelict pub, suggesting they buy it and redevelop the site for housing. But Ed has bigger concerns than getting Aggie onside as the week continues.

As he works on a radiator at the hotel, Ed is electrocuted and ends up unconscious. Ronnie orders Paul to call an ambulance; and Debbie is horrified when she realises she has no idea when the hotel was last inspected - and former owner, the dodgy Ray Crosby, was known for cutting corners. Aggie rages at Debbie over putting Ed's life in danger, threatening legal action. But will Ed be OK?

2. Maria's terror over threats

ITV

Maria is feeling nervous at the prospect of a lunch meeting after recent events, so Kelly offers to join her. But as Refuse officer Jimmy approaches her and issues a warning about getting involved in matters that don't concern her, Maria is shaken. Things only get more sinister when a man tells her he enjoyed the online video - a dodgy deep-fake clip. Maria then gets a notification on her phone, saying it's being tracked.

Telling husband Gary Windass (Mikey North) that she's being followed, Maria hears footsteps and grabs a can of hairspray in a panic. Who is after her? After going to the police, Maria hides out at home and keeps son Liam off school. Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) informs her that Jimmy is guilty of sending malicious messages, but Jimmy soon arrives as she leaves the flat. He makes a new threat, promising she'll regret reporting him. Maria is more terrified than ever - will her torment ever stop?

3. Phill tries to win back Fiz

ITV

In the aftermath of Fiz and Phill's wedding day, the pair along with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) attempt to deal with the repercussions. Has Fiz made the right decision? It seems Phill doesn't think so as he tries to persuade her to take him back. He seeks Tyrone's advice, wanting to ensure that Fiz knows how he feels.

Ty is feeling awkward, but that's nothing compared to how Fiz feels when Phill pitches up outside the factory with a boombox as he holds up cards with the lyrics of her favourite love songs. Everyone laughs as he gets the cards mixed up - but how will Fiz react?

4. Stephen settles in

ITV

As Stephen eases into life in Weatherfield after moving in with mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), he meets and flirts with Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), much to the annoyance of Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows). Stephen also offers niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) business advice. She's impressed, but Carla Barlow (Alison King) isn't! And neither is Stephen's nephew David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), who isn't happy over Stephen's new role within the family...

At the Bistro, Gail hosts a family meal to welcome her brother, but when Sarah and David get into a row over Audrey's money, the lunch descends into chaos. Audrey is disgusted and walks out, while Stephen is embarrassed. Later, worried about Audrey's state of mind, Sarah appeals to David to make amends. Will the clan be united again?

5. Kelly splashes the cash

ITV

When a wad of cash falls out of Kelly's bag as she leaves the barbers with Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain), he's shocked. Kelly reveals the money was her late dad Rick's and she hopes to return it to all those he ripped off. Aadi urges her to speak to Gary first, but later in the week, Kelly tells him she's tracked another of Rick's ex-clients down. Aadi offers to go with her and they arrange a date for later.

When Gary finds out what Kelly is up to, he's furious but she laments that he isn't her father. Kelly storms out and calls round to the home of a man called Ross. She introduces herself as Rick's daughter and hand over an envelope of cash. But when Ross calls a pal and Kelly later fails to appear on her date, is she in danger?

6. Good news for Tim

ITV

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is touched when husband Tim arranges a special birthday breakfast for her. She suggests they relax in the hot tub, and as they do so, Tim reveals he can feel his arousal returning. Sally says it's the best present she could wish for - are things back on track for them?

Tim is feeling positive as the week continues, and when Sally suggests they listen to an interview that popstar Sting gave about tantric sex, she reckons it could be the key to a successful love life. Tim makes a romantic meal and says he thinks it won't be long before their sex life is back to normal.

7. Abi resorts to spying

As she continues her stay at Wendy's home with her baby son Alfie, Abi is left suspicious over what Wendy has been typing up on her laptop. When alone, Abi spies by looking at the notes, and is left angry over what she reads.

As a hurt Abi confronts Wendy, she says she really thought she was doing well with Alfie. But what exactly has Wendy written about her? And will the two women be able to make amends, or has Abi gone too far by snooping?

8. Sean is disappointed

ITV

Sean is thrilled that son Dylan is coming back to stay, and he hopes that Dylan and Frank will get on well. But when Dylan arrives, he mistakes George for his dad's boyfriend! Frank later refuses an invitation to supper, saying he doesn't want to intrude so soon.

But Sean is deflated by the decision and feels disappointed. Will Frank make a real effort going forward, or is Sean's new romance doomed?

