Elsewhere, Peter Barlow's (Chris Gascoyne) vendetta against surgeon Mr Thorne reaches new heights, and Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) tries to resolve matters between mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and sister Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth). Frank Bardsley (Simon O'Brien) is exposed as a bully, and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is still struggling with body image.

A familiar face is back in Weatherfield next week - Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) . But what brings him back as he reconnects with old flame Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor)? The latter is trying to pick up the pieces of her shattered life after the death of husband Imran (Charlie de Melo), but it's not going to plan. Meanwhile, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) is subjected to trolling.

Here's your guide to what is coming up in Coronation Street from 27th June - 1st July 2022.

1. Toyah struggles to cope

Toyah throws herself into a protest in Coronation Street (ITV)

Wanting to start repaying the money stepsister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) put up for her legal bills, Toyah goes back to work at Underworld next week. But as she snaps at customers on the phone, Jo Lafoe warns Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) that it's not a good look to employ someone on a murder charge.

As a distraction, Toyah begins a protest against waste incineration. She's still not happy with Leanne's lack of faith in her, but the latter refuses to back off and wants to help Toyah with her plans. Toyah then invites her to the protest, and the group manage to block the council bin wagon, before Toyah leaps into the cab of the wagon. It's at this point that she's in for a shock...

Read more:

2. Spider is back!

Toyah is stunned to see Spider (ITV)

Suddenly, a man jumps into the vehicle next to Toyah - and it's none other than her ex-boyfriend, Spider! She's gobsmacked by his arrival, but they soon reminisce and start catching up on each other's lives. Toyah then breaks down about Imran and invites Spider to stay over.

But what exactly brings him back to the cobbles after almost 20 years away? Will he bring an update on his auntie Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire)? And is Spider here to stay, or is this just a flying visit? We'll just have to wait and see!

3. Maria is trolled

Maria is targeted (ITV)

Following the recent video of her that was posted online, Maria is stressed and bites Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) head off in the barbers. She's also suffering the moans of her neighbours over their unemptied bins, and when son Liam gets into a fight at school, Maria finds out there is another viral video going around - where her head has been placed on a naked woman.

Her husband Gary Windass (Mikey North) is furious, and when Maria goes ahead with a press conference he spots Jimmy, the refuse team leader, and pins him against the wall. Maria decides her new career isn't worth this trouble and decides to quit, but Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) tells her not to give up. What will Maria do next?

4. Peter vs Thorne - again!

Peter can't let go of his anger (ITV)

With Thorne having offered Peter a huge sum of money to put their war to rest, wife Carla (Alison King) advises him to take it. Son Simon (Alex Bain) agrees, and as Peter takes his words on board, Thorne spots their exchange. Peter later meets with nurse Tricia, and knowing she can't help further, he considers giving up his fight.

As they await the verdict from the GMC, Carla urges Peter to appreciate his health and concentrate on the future. Thorne also meets with Peter and gives him the same instruction - but Peter can't contain his rage. What will Peter do, and what is the decision from the GMC?

5. Stephen plays peacemaker

(ITV)

As Stephen apologises to Gail for blaming her for over what happened to Audrey, he tries to broker peace between the pair. At Audrey's hospital bedside, Stephen warns his mum that she must patch things up with Gail or he's leaving again.

Will Audrey agree to make amends? Whatever happens, Stephen later experiences a frisson of unexpected attraction with Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) as he thanks her for her recent help. Could romance be on the cards for the pair?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6. Frank's nasty side emerges

(ITV)

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has vowed to help George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) expose his old school bully Frank, who is now dating Sean Tully (Antony Cotton). And next week, he declares the time has come. When George reveals that Frank once flushed his head down the loo for spilling water on him, Todd gets an idea and spills a drink on Frank - how will he react?

Later, George overhears Frank threatening someone over the phone and explains their past to Sean. Although Frank insists he's changed, Sean ends their relationship. Is that the end of the matter, and has Frank truly mended his awful ways?

7. Summer's holiday sparks body image concerns

(ITV)

After deciding against her university plans, Summer agreed to go on holiday with new boyfriend Aaron. But she tells him she's not feeling confident enough to sunbathe in a bikini, so would be happier focusing on tourist attractions. Aaron senses her unease when they are given a free water sports session with their booking, and she confides that she's not comfortable with wearing a skin-tight wetsuit.

However, Summer later tells Aaron she wants to challenge herself with the water sports, and Aaron is pleased with her positive attitude. In private, though, the teen looks over her body and loathes her shape. Once again, she throws away her insulin - is she about to fall dangerously ill again?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.