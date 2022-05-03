Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is still struggling over intimacy issues with wife Sally (Sally Dynevor), and Abi Webster (Sally Carman) decides to do something about Imran Habeeb's (Charlie de Melo) devious moves. Also, are Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) about to reignite something that was once so special?

As always, there's more drama ahead for the residents of Weatherfield next week. Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) learns a horrifying truth about the transplant he had last year , kicking off a new storyline as he seeks revenge. Elsewhere, has Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) found romance in an unlikely setting?

Here's what's coming up on Coronation Street between 9th - 13th May 2022.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Peter seeks revenge

ITV/Danielle Baguley

After Aggie Bailey's (Lorna Laidlaw) new boss Mr Thorne told a colleague he rushed Peter's operation to win a bet, he was reported. Next week, Peter and his wife Carla (Alison King) discover this shocking fact. Peter is furious and demands an apology, but this isn't enough for him, as she plans to put a stop to Thorne's abuse of power.

Unfortunately, as the man is showing his true colours, he winds Peter up to the point where he lashes out and is promptly arrested and charged with assault. Later, the surgeon strikes a deal with Peter - he'll drop the charges if Peter drops his hospital complaint. But Carla has already tried to make amends with Thorne, who asks her out to dinner. When Peter finds out, the vendetta is back on as he prepares to destroy Thorne...

2. The Summer of love?

ITV

When Summer recently sought help for her eating disorder, she met a boy called Aaron at a support group for diabetes. She begins to develop feelings for him, just as former flame Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) wants them to make another go of their relationship. Summer confides that she likes someone else, and later opens up to Aaron about her battle with bulimia.

Aaron's taken aback, and while he tells her there is no judgement from him, he thinks they shouldn't see each other outside the group. Summer's insecurities resurface as a result, as she stares at her reflection at home, hating herself. Can she overcome this new setback, and might Aaron change his mind?

3. Abi turns the tables

ITV

Imran is happily organising a naming ceremony for baby son Alfie, telling wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) that Abi won't be attending. But as she continues to fight to be with her boy in the wake of Imran winning custody, Abi takes action over his sneaky methods with associate Ben. First, she films Ben buying drugs, although he spots her.

Abi then gives the man an ultimatum, saying he must admit Imran paid him to lie or she'll share the incriminating video with Ben's boss and the police. What will Ben do next, and will it have an impact on Abi's future as she hopes to be a mum to Alfie?

4. Will Fiz and Tyrone reunite?

ITV

While Fiz is now living away from the Street with current beau Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna), she continues to work at the factory. Next week, her ex Tyrone offers her a lift home, and Fiz is touched. She reflects on the fact that she never had to worry about the commute when she lived across the road.

As Tyrone pulls up outside Fiz's new home, she invites him inside for a tour. With viewers aware that Ty still has lingering feelings for Fiz, is it possible that she secretly feels the same way? The pair are putting on a good act that they've both moved on, but have they really? Has that old spark between them been reignited since they put aside their differences?

5. Tim avoids his problems

ITV

Although Tim recently promised Sally that he would see a doctor due to his difficulty being intimate with her since recovering from his heart surgery, Tim isn't being honest with her. As she offers to go with him for the appointment, Tim insists he would prefer to go alone. Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) spots him outside the medical centre, but Tim rushes off.

Tim later lies to Sally that the doctor said his condition is not a concern, and it's perfectly normal after a major operation. But how long can Tim keep up this pretence? Will he finally face up to the problem, or continue to bury his head in the sand?

6. Kirk takes the credit

ITV

Lovable Kirk recently stunned his friends when he secured a lucrative order for the factory. As a result, Carla offered him a more important role, and in upcoming scenes Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) tells Kirk all he has to do is answer the phone form now on.

When Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) answers the phone pretending to be Kirk, he efficiently takes an order, and Sarah later tells Carla that Kirk has bagged them a huge order from a usually tricky client. This leaves Jacob without the credit he deserves. But when Sarah asks Kirk to work some of his sales magic on Mr Needham, is time up for Kirk?

