Peter’s health deteriorates in Coronation Street – will he get married to Carla?
Ding dong, the bells are possibly not going to chime?
Published:
Ever since Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) turned back to alcohol to help him deal with his problems in Coronation Street, his health has been slowly getting worse. Despite his optimism in ploughing ahead with his wedding plans with wife-to-be Carla Connor (Alison King), he’s dealt another devastating setback next week.
With the wedding day fast approaching, Peter takes a turn for the worse. Even so, he is still determined that he will marry Carla, no matter what.
But he soon learns just how bad things are for him when he discovers that he needs a liver transplant – and he may not be eligible for one given his alcoholic history.
A meeting is set up with the transplant coordinator, but it does not go according to plan. Multiple people on the call cause trouble by voicing their suspicions that Carla is having an affair, and they are all shocked when they realise what is actually going on.
The wedding plans continue and when the big day arrives, Peter is in a worse condition than he was before. He is clearly struggling to move around, which Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) notices, leaving him forced to voice his concerns.
But Peter is in no mood to listen. All he can focus on is marrying the woman he loves, even if he doesn’t survive long as her husband. And so, as Carla gets her wedding dress on and asks Roy Cropper (David Neilson) to give her away, Peter heads to the church with a worried Daniel by his side.
The wedding begins as planned, but with Peter waning and Carla noticing, she urges the registrar to get through what he needs to say as quickly as possible. Will the two become man and wife? And even if they do, will Peter survive long enough for them to even have a honeymoon?
