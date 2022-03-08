Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) is back on the cobbles and the Baileys are not happy, while Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) spirals in the wake of vindictive Lydia Chambers' (Rebecca Ryan) impact on his life and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) is left feeling disheartened.

Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) is about to make a discovery that will change his life forever - will he come clean to fiancée Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor)? Meanwhile, Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) officially meets girlfriend Amy Barlow's (Elle Mulvaney) parents, and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) makes a deal to keep Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and returning character Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) apart.

Here is all you need to know on Coronation Street for the week of 14th - 18th March 2022.

Abi drops a bombshell on Imran

After the dramatic events of last week, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) is determined to keep her baby and tells the social worker that she is committed to rehab and being a good mother. When Toyah tries to offer support, her input leads to Imran arriving at the hospital, where he is in for the daddy of all shocks.

Abi confirms that Imran is indeed the father of baby Alfie, and he asks to see their son. But when Toyah arrives, will she learn the truth? Imran is in an emotional state, so could he blurt everything out, or will the situation be saved? Whatever happens, baby bombshells rarely stay under wraps for long in soapland, so Abi and Imran better start preparing...

Amy introduces Jacob to the family

Amy has rekindled her relationship with former drug dealer Jacob, and is keen to spend time with him. But her parents keep thwarting her plans and the couple's attempt at a date fails. Finally, Amy decides it's time to reintroduce her boyfriend to parents Steve and Tracy McDonald (Simon Gregson and Kate Ford). How will they react?

Amy admits that she and Jacob are in love, but Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) walks in and reacts in horror given Jacob's part in her and Simon Barlow's (Alex Bain) trauma. Reformed character or not, it seems the locals aren't going to accept Jacob any time soon.

Daisy causes trouble

Remember Nicky, the former sex worker who had a brief relationship with Daniel before leaving to start a new life? Now she's back, but Daniel's new girlfriend, devious Daisy, is not happy - even less so when her beau tells her that Nicky has applied for a job at the school where he is teaching. Nicky insists that she doesn't want her past revealed, asking Daniel not to tell his other half.

Keen to keep the pair apart, Daisy forms a plan when she learns disruptive Max Turner (Paddy Bever) will be in potential teaching assistant Nicky's trial class. Nicky later learns she failed to get the job, but does this have anything to do with Daisy's scheming?

Grace returns

The last time we saw Grace, she ruthlessly bargained with Aggie and Ed Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw and Trevor Michael Georges), who ended up paying her off so they could keep baby Glory with loving father Michael (Ryan Russell). Now she's back in Weatherfield for Glory's birthday, and oblivious Michael is thrilled by her return.

It's clear there's no happy reunion in mind for Grace as she issues more threats to the Baileys, leaving Aggie fearing for Ed's gambling addiction. Later in the week, Michael finally learns of her blackmailing. How will Michael feel when he learns just how manipulative his ex has been, and will he confront Grace?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Adam struggles

With his marriage to Sarah (Tina O'Brien) in tatters after ex Lydia's scheming made him look like an adulterous scoundrel with anger management issues, Adam hits the bottle in a big way. He ends up flirting with a woman in the Rovers, lying to her that his wife died in a car crash.

Doing her good citizen deed of the week, Daisy alerts Daniel and he arrives, revealing to the woman that Adam is most definitely not a widower. A drunk Adam heads into town, but when he calls in to see Sarah the next day she is unimpressed by his hangover. Carla Barlow (Alison King) warns Sarah not to cut ties with her hubby, as she isn't convinced by Lydia's tall tales. Is there any hope for the couple?

Maria is deflated

Maria hits another stumbling block in her bid to run for council this week, when her latest meeting with a journalist is overshadowed by footballers James Bailey (Nathan Graham) and Ashley Hardcastle (Lamin Touray).

As she poses for photos at Victoria Gardens, Maria is dismayed when attention immediately turns to the local celebrities. On the verge of giving up on her ambitions, can Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) offer her a helping hand?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.