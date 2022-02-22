Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 28th February – 4th March 2022 (due to football coverage there are two hour-long instalments this week, Monday 28th February and Friday 4th March, with no episodes on Wednesday 2nd March).

Lydia frames Adam

Adam insists he hasn't been cheating on Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), but loopy Lydia has all basis covered with a carefully plotted trail of fabricated evidence making it look like the pair have been conducting a clandestine affair. Sarah starts to wonder if her 'friend' really is telling the truth, then finds a burner phone hidden in the flat full of threatening messages to his so-called mistress.

Of course this is more fake news which angers Adam so much he calls round at Lydia's house to have it out. Stepping inside he sees she's trashed the place and realises it's another way to make him look like the bad guy - and she's already called the police to the scene! Can Adam talk his way out of trouble?

Abi back on drugs

Abi is thrown out after Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) discovered she cheated on him so the last thing she needs to see is Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) sporting the swanky engagement ring Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) has bought her. The reminder of the one-night stand that's ruined her life puts Abs at rock bottom, and Toyah finds her necking booze in Victoria Garden.

Not realising she slept with her fiance, kindly Toyah encourages Abi to attend a support group meeting to get her back on track. Later, Toyah sees Abi with a fella called Dean who she introduces as her sponsor and she's pleased at her progress. Unfortunately it's a pack of lies as Dean is a dealer and him and Abi head off with a load of drugs to get wasted…

Joseph leaves Weatherfield

Chesney and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) make the heartbreaking decision to let Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) move to Portugal with Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard), and the grateful grandma suggests they fly out that very evening as she needs to get back due to an emergency.

The Winter-Brown clan bid an emotional farewell to the lad and Ches tries to convince his son (and himself) he'll have a better life in the sunshine with loaded Linda - and all the new trainers you can shake a stick at. However, once they've gone Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) reveals that Joseph only agreed to go because he felt he was a financial burden to his family. Gutted Ches makes a dash for the airport to stop Joseph leaving, can he get there before take-off?

Emma dates Ted's grandson

Emma struck up an unexpected rapport with Ted's grandson Jon Spear (Jordan Ford Silver) at the old man's funeral, which has complicated her fragile feelings on the situation even further. This week she sees bumps into handsome Jon (actually she's sort of spying on him) at Freshco's supermarket where he works and he asks her on a date.

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) fumes to find out her partner in crime is fraternising with a relative of the guy they sort-of (but didn't really) kill and demands she stops seeing him in case she reveals they're involvement in Ted's demise to relieve her guilt. Try as she might, Emma can't resist when Jon texts her inviting her for another drink…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) and Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) return from a relaxing holiday in Cornwall in a very zen mood, so let's hope they can put the bickering with co-worker Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) behind them. The real reason for the spring in Brian's step is then revealed when he tells Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) they saw a charming little shop in a quaint Cornish village and he's considering buying it! Does that mean Bri and Cathy are swapping Weatherfield for the West Country?

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) thought he was doing a good deed by teaching Sam Blakeman (Jude O'Riordan) to play chess to distract him from the pain of losing his mum. Now smart-Alec Sam has read up on the complex game and the apprentice has an eye on becoming the master, only competitive Roy beats him again which makes the boy feel useless. Don't be mean Roy, let the little one win…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.