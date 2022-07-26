Elsewhere, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is scared, but can't bring himself to confide in wife Sally (Sally Dynevor). His alternative methods could lead him into further trouble, though! And Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) seems to be keeping something from Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) - but what is it?

A plan goes downhill very quickly on the cobbles, as Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) insurance scheme leads to Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) taking the fall. And Stu Carpenter's (Bill Fellows) big secret is set to come out - but what is it? Ken Barlow (William Roache) and Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr) bond over their life experiences; while Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) joins brother George (Tony Maudsley) on the cobbles.

Here's everything you need to know about Coronation Street from 1st - 5th August 2022.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Ryan arrested as Debbie's scam goes wrong

Ryan is arrested by Craig. (ITV)

Debbie wants to worm her way out of her financial panic by enlisting debt-ridden Ryan into an insurance scam; and next week she instructs him to stage a break-in at the Bistro so she can make a hefty claim. But later, she appears to have a change of heart, telling him the robbery is off. But Ryan is furious at the change of plan and as Casino Night gets underway, he tells Debbie that he will fuse the electrics so he can sneak away the cash from the safe. Reluctantly, Debbie plays along; and as the place is plunged into darkness, her customers head to the pub, while Ryan stuffs the money into a gym bag.

But then co-owner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) arrives, meaning Ryan has no choice but to hide. As she turns the lights back on, Ryan emerges, lying that he has only just arrived. Leanne brings the customers back for the event, and Ryan assures Debbie that the money is in his bedroom. As Leanne finds the cash missing, Debbie orders Ryan to phone the police. But later, after Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) questions Debbie, Leanne and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) about the robbery, it's revealed that the CCTV is backed up - and it shows Ryan on-screen committing the theft!

Ryan is soon arrested, but Debbie's partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) suspects her of foul play. Will he believe her when she tries to cover? Ryan is interviewed, and calls Debbie afterwards threatening to implicate her. Later, Nick warns Ryan to return the cash within 24 hours or he'll make sure he goes to prison. Debbie comes up with a new plan, as Ryan assures her he claimed he was coerced into the robbery by some men who threatened his life. Will the pair get out of the serious trouble they're in?

2. Stu's shocking past revealed

Stu is stunned to see Lucy (ITV)

There's a shattering bombshell ahead for Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), thanks to Gazette journalist Suki. She interviews Stu, Yasmeen, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) over their efforts to help the vulnerable; and Stu's plight with homelessness enthrals the writer. But Stu is mortified when a photo of him ends up on the front page of the newspaper. When his ex-wife Lucy (Lynda Rooke) arrives at Speed Daal, he is further horrified.

Lucy orders him to stay away from their daughter Bridget following his recent visit, before revealing a shocking secret from Stu's past. He protests his innocence as Lucy walks away, but Yasmeen instructs him to leave the restaurant. As she later encounters Lucy at Victoria Gardens, what more does Lucy have to tell her? And what is it that Yasmeen has discovered about Stu?

3. Ken and Wendy get reacquainted

The former lovers have a chat (ITV)

After they recently cleared the air, Ken decides to offer Wendy an olive branch next week. He invites her to join him for coffee; and as they enjoy a chat, Ken asks her to share a lasagne. He explains that he understands the loneliness that she is feeling, and he still misses late wife Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) dearly.

This seems to be the beginning of a renewed friendship. But given Ken's daughter Tracy McDonald's (Kate Ford) reaction when she first saw Wendy again, how will she feel about this? She seemed to begrudgingly accept to leave the past alone when Ken insisted upon it; but that was when he intended never to see Wendy again. Is Wendy heading for another showdown?

4. Glenda arrives amid George's drama

George's sister Glenda is played by Jodie Prenger (ITV)

George's dramatic week begins when he breaks a tooth while eating roast pork served up by Sean Tully (Antony Cotton)! As he promises partner Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) that he'll go to the dentist, he puts the upcoming funeral of Mr Pugh first. Then a man called Troy approaches George, but the latter has already discovered that Troy works for an opposing funeral directors and is looking to buy his business. George attempts to take Troy's notebook from him, leading to a fight on the cobbles.

Widow Mrs Pugh arrives on the scene, unimpressed at the commotion; and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) later speaks to George about the £400k offer for Shuttleworths'. Will he decide to sell the family company? At the undertakers, Todd realises that George is high on the strong painkillers he took from Eileen. Todd shoves his boss into one of the funeral cars as Mrs Pugh gives him a piece of her mind. At that moment, Glenda, George's sister, arrives and takes charge after spotting her sleeping brother. Glenda joins Todd and Sean to celebrate the successful day, and George is thrilled to see his sister as he makes the introductions to Eileen. Is Glenda's presence exactly what he needs?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Tim's new fear

Tim struggles to open up to Sally (ITV)

Sally is livid when she learns that Tim has been looking at porn sites! She orders him to go to the Casino Night without her; and when Tim returns home he finds a note saying she has made up the spare bedroom for him. His attempts to make amends fail when Sally accuses him of shutting her out - she wants some time apart. Tim begs her not to give up on him, but ends up opening up to Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) instead.

Aggie urges him to talk to Sally, so he heads home and shares his fear of dying. As Sally wonders what made him finally be honest, Tim doesn't explain about Aggie's input. Later, Aggie gives Tim a book about death; and an unwitting Sally is proud of him for tackling his issues. Once again, Tim fails to mention that Aggie had a hand in supporting him. Will Sally find out what led to his change of heart?

6. Leo's hiding a secret

Jenny wonders what her boyfriend has to hide (ITV)

As Leo announces that he is looking for labourers, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) offers his services; leaving girlfriend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) amused. But as Daniel spends the night with her at the Rovers, he is stunned when he wakes at 3am to find Leo all suited and booted. Daniel reveals this to Daisy, certain that Leo is keeping something from Jenny.

Daniel learns from Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) that it's Leo's last day in his job. He tells Daisy, who passes the information on to Jenny along with Leo's suspicious behaviour. Over dinner in the Bistro, Leo soon reveals all. But what does he have to say?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.