Kelly and Stu became unlikely pals when she ended up homeless after a tough time herself, with Stu going out of his way to help the struggling teen. Kelly wanted to do right by him in his own time of need, but the situation quickly spiralled.

Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) turned nasty on friend Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) in tonight's Coronation Street (8th August) as news of his shocking past spread around the cobbles.

Last week, Stu's ex-wife Lucy Woodrow (Lynda Rooke) arrived at Speed Daal in the wake of the restaurant's publicity, warning Stu to stay away from their daughter Bridget. In the process, Lucy revealed a shocking secret – Stu had previously been sent to prison for the murder of a young woman.

Stu's new partner Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) was horrified, and after quizzing Lucy about what happened, she fully believed that Stu was guilty and washed her hands of him.

But as the ITV soap returned, Kelly spotted the news spreading online and refused to believe it. She and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) then found Stu unconscious on the street, having been drinking excessively to ease his torment. Stu was rushed to hospital, and Kelly was by his side throughout.

Yasmeen was stunned over Stu's past. ITV

Later, as Stu began to recover, Kelly spoke to him about what she had learnt. Once again, Stu protested his innocence and Kelly stood by him. Stu only wished he had told Yasmeen everything from the start, so Kelly took matters into her own hands. She went to see Yasmeen and pleaded with her to visit Stu and hear him out.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Yasmeen therefore headed to the hospital, condemning Stu's actions as well as his lies. She told Stu she never wanted to see him again, and then walked away. Feeling full of despair, Stu was furious with Kelly when she returned. The teen was saddened that his chat with Yasmeen had been such a disaster, but she wasn't expecting Stu to shout at her to go away.

As he branded Kelly "a nuisance", he told her to leave and go somewhere she was wanted, and an upset Kelly rushed away.

Will Stu regret his harsh words? And what is the truth about his crime? Is he as innocent as he claims to be, or are more secrets set to resurface?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.