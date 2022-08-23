Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) is set to open up to daughter Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and their family about her recent attempt on her life next week . Meanwhile, Audrey's son Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) is busy wooing Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) as the pair share a kiss amid Jenny's relationship drama! And Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) is defiant in the face of conflict as he plans to marry Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson).

Bernie Winter's (Jane Hazlegrove) recent discovery leads to a deal between her and doppelgänger Fern (Gabrielle Glaister); while Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) intervenes in Carla Barlow's (Alison King) business. Summer Spellman's (Harriet Bibby) birthday gets off to a chaotic start, and Ken Barlow (William Roache) reaches out to Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr). Elsewhere, what could Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) be up to?

Here's what you can expect in Coronation Street from 29th August - 2nd September 2022.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Audrey reveals all to her family

Audrey tells Gail and the clan her sad secret. (ITV) ITV

As friends and family gather for Audrey's salon reopening, Stephen once again presses his mother to sign over the trust fund. But when Audrey reveals that she's had a change of heart on the matter, Stephen is floored. Later, Audrey decides to tell her loved ones that she recently tried to take her own life, explaining that she took an overdose.

How will they react - particularly Gail, who has long been worried about her beloved mum? In the aftermath, Audrey informs the clan that she's now made an ordinary will giving each of them an equal shares. But this includes an announcement that Stephen isn't included, as he has told Audrey he doesn't need the money. But we know he does, so what is he up to? And is Audrey really safe from his financial strain as she moves on from her tough time?

2. Jenny cheats on Leo

Will Jenny regret kissing Stephen? (ITV) ITV

When boyfriend Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) take on a labouring job with Ed, it's clear that he's still unhappy about turning down the job offer in Canada. So Jenny tells him that she doesn't want to stand in the way of his future. When she later tells Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) that her relationship with Leo was fun while it lasted but she's over him, is it really all over between the couple?

Meanwhile, during a chat with niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), Stephen learns that Jenny is the sole owner of the Rovers Return, intriguing him enough to charm Jenny. As he flirts with her, Jenny invites him through to the back and kisses him. But Leo has been talking to Rita and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell), and has returned with an engagement ring! When Gemma leads Leo to the back room, what will they walk in on?

3. Aadi and Kelly are determined to wed

No one approves of Aadi and Kelly's wedding plans. (ITV) ITV

Aadi and Kelly hear that the Gazette competition rules require them to get written consent for their marriage as they are under 18. But Aadi's father Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) and Kelly's guardians Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) are all against their plans, citing that the teens are far too young. Dev then rows with Aadi over Kelly's past, and as Dev grabs his son, there's an accidental fall as Aadi hits his head.

Afterwards, Aadi storms out, saying that he's leaving for good. But twin sister Asha (Tanisha Gorey) pleads with Aadi not to cut Dev out of his life. Aadi returns his mum's engagement ring to his dad, leaving Dev relieved as he concludes that the wedding must be off. But is that the case? Will Aadi and Kelly go ahead with their nuptials?

4. Bernie's double act

Fern has a proposition for Bernie. (ITV) ITV

Following her encounter with Fern, Bernie assures Gemma and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) that she didn't steal Joseph's school uniform. And when Fern later returns the uniform, she suggests to Bernie that as they look so alike, maybe they can help each other out.

Coronation Street recently confirmed the new storyline, revealing that Fern will offer Bernie a dodgy way of making extra cash. But what will this involve as a new duo is formed? Is Bernie about to find herself in yet more trouble?

5. Toyah offers a warning

Toyah gets in too deep. (ITV) ITV

As she chats with Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), Toyah and her ex are soon joined by her other recently returned ex-boyfriend, Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) and fellow activist Griff. When Peter mentions that wife Carla is doing business with someone called Nadeem, Griff recognises the man as notorious for unethical working practices. He adds that this is the perfect chance to expose him, and Toyah decides to warn Carla.

She tells her that doing business with Nadeem could damage Carla's reputation; but Carla tells Toyah it's already too late as the deal is complete. Sarah is left angry to have been kept out of the loop again, while Toyah meets with Spider and Griff and says she wants to be involved with their plan, but she's shocked when Spider tells her to back off. Is he just thinking of Toyah, or is this linked to whatever his secret is?

6. Summer receives a birthday surprise

Summer's birthday is a dramatic affair. (ITV) ITV

When Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) takes Summer for lunch at the Bistro to celebrate her 18th birthday, he gives her a letter from her late father Drew. Her dad had asked Billy to give it to her on the milestone occasion, but Summer admits she's scared to open the letter.

Billy then tells her that the diabetic nurse called to say that Summer is eligible for a glucose monitor, and Summer realises that Aaron went behind her back after she lied about her previous appointment. After she has a row with her boyfriend, Summer finally reads the letter. What does it say, and will it influence her decisions going forward?

7. Ken and Wendy 2.0?

Ken wants to stay in touch with Wendy. (ITV) ITV

Wendy previously confided in Ken over her loneliness, and next week he spots her in the café and invites her to join him to see a musical. But Wendy gives Ken the cold shoulder, leaving him confused. As she heads to pay for her food, she's left annoyed when Ken steps in to pay her bill, but he assures her he only wants to be friends.

He adds that he enjoyed her company recently, and suggests they go for a drink. What will Wendy say? Is this the beginning of a renewed friendship, or could it lead to another romance between the pair later down the line?

8. Sam's secret

What is Sam hiding? (ITV) ITV

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is a proud parent as he wishes son Sam good luck for his first day at Weatherfield High. But it's not the events of the school day that cause the most interest, as Sam's pal Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) spots him putting a letter in the postbox once they are back home.

We're guessing this wouldn't be mentioned unless it was hinting at some kind of secret - so what exactly is Sam up to? Should Nick be worried?

Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact the charity for free by calling 116 123, emailing jo@samaritans.org or heading to the website to find your nearest branch.

