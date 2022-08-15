Coronation Street airs poignant episode as Audrey confides secret

Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) shocked her close friends in tonight's Coronation Street (15th August), as she made an upsetting admission in one of the soap's most poignant and moving episodes this year.

Pals Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox), Ken Barlow (William Roache) and Roy Cropper (David Neilson) took Audrey out for afternoon tea and at first, the group shared a lot of laughs together. They spotted Ken's ex Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) rowing with fellow Still Waters resident Charles, and Audrey and Ken wondered whether Claudia had been seeing Charles while she was dating Ken.

This led to a spying mission with hilarious results. Rita revealing herself through the plant leaves was a particular highlight – along with a certain confession about her love life!

But as Claudia joined them for a drink and a chat, it wasn't just Rita revealing secrets. The series of revelations prompted Audrey to tell her friends that she had tried to end her own life just three weeks ago. Viewers will remember that, shortly after her birthday meal with the family, we saw Audrey in a hospital bed where a doctor probed her about the amount of sleeping tablets she had taken.

Audrey was referred to Dr Gaddas who prescribed anti-depressants, but Audrey was not keen and still didn't confide in daughter Gail (Helen Worth) and the rest of the clan.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But the nature of the ongoing conversation at the hotel made Audrey feel brave enough to speak up. Unfortunately, the moment coincided with the arrival of a cake to belatedly celebrate her birthday. Silence descended over the characters as they took in Audrey's words, and eventually she revealed that a nosey neighbour had saved her life on the day she took an overdose.

Coronation Street's Audrey Roberts in hospital. ITV

She explained that she was lonely and missing her late husband Alfie who she had hoped would grow old and "doddery" with her. Rita, Ken and Roy sympathised and encouraged Audrey to talk to her loved ones, but she was still reluctant. So later, with Claudia leaving in the hope that Audrey would feel able to speak more freely, the trio listened as Audrey opened up further and eventually promised to start taking the anti-depressants.

Rita, Ken and Roy privately vowed to be there for Audrey as much as possible, while Audrey headed to her old salon that her family had leased for her, feeling like a weight had been lifted.

As Coronation Street treated us to a nostalgic voiceover of Alfie gifting Audrey the salon all those years ago, Audrey took one of her new tablets. She then kissed her wedding ring, declaring: "There's life in the old girl yet, Alfie love!"

Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact the charity for free by calling 116 123, emailing jo@samaritans.org or heading to the website to find your nearest branch.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.