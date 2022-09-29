And now, a supposedly full line-up has been leaked, including the likes of Gillian McKeith, Myleene Klass and more.

With it now confirmed that I'm a Celebrity All-Stars will be going ahead, speculation about who will return to the jungle has been rife.

On 22nd September, Ant and Dec revealed that the spin-off series would air in 2023, with filming currently taking place in South Africa.

"It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we’re doing a very special series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!" Dec said in a video uploaded to the presenters' joint Twitter account.

"We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time."

So, who is likely to appear on the new show?

According to an insider, the show will be slightly "different" to the original series, and it's not clear how many celebs will be in the starting line-up.

"It's a different format to Australia, who knows when and where celebrities will enter camp, literally anything could happen," a source told The Sun.

"It's not clear how many will start in camp or how many will be there by the end when one is crowned King or Queen of the jungle, possibly for a second time.

"It's the best of I'm a Celebrity, quite literally, but there's some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers so it's not going to be as straightforward as they might think."

As the momentum builds up, here's a full list of all the rumoured celebs said to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity All-Stars.

I'm a Celebrity All-Stars rumoured line-up

Phil Tuffnell

Phil Tufnell Getty Images

Age: 58

Job: Spin bowler turned cricket pundit

Season: 2 (2003)

The spin bowler turned cricket pundit took home the crown in season 2 and is reportedly set to return for the spin-off series. But will he hold onto his crown, or have to give it up a second time round?

Amir Khan

Amir Khan Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: Boxer

Season: 17 (2017)

Just five years after making his debut on the ITV, boxer Amir Khan is said to be making a return. Back in 2017, Khan became one of the highest paid contestants the show has had at £400,000.

Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell Getty Images

Age: 64

Job: Former royal butler

Season: 4 (2004)

Former royal butler Paul appeared in second of the two seasons of the ITV show that year and made history for his hilarious meltdowns during the Bush Tucker Trials.

Jordan Banjo

Jordan Banjo Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 29

Job: Professional dancer

Season: 16 (2016)

Banjo took part in the 2016 series and became the fourth contestant to be voted out. It's now been rumoured that he'll return to the show and it's likely he'll be trying to improve upon his last performance and win the crown.

Andy Whyment

Andy Whyment

Age: 41

Job: Actor

Season: 19 (2019)

Just three years after appearing on I'm a Celebrity... actor Andy Whyment is rumoured to be making a return.

Could he be coming for the crown, after narrowly missing out in 2019 as he finished runner up to actress Jacqueline Jossa?

Dean Gaffney

Age: 44

Job: Actor

Season: 6 (2006)

Actor Dean Gaffney first took part in the show during the 2006 series. That yea,r Busted star Matt Willis was crowned Jungle King, but could 2023 be Gaffney's year?

Shaun Ryder

Shaun Ryder Getty Images

Age: 60

Job: English singer-songwriter

Season: 10 (2010)

Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder was pipped to the throne by TV presenter Stacey Solomon in 2010. So could it be second time lucky for Ryder, who is reportedly returning to the ITV show for the spin-off series?

More like this

Gillian McKeith

Gillian McKeith Getty Images

Age: 63

Job: TV presenter

Season: 10 (2010)

Gillian McKeith has been rumoured to be making a comeback on the spin-off series. The healthy living enthusiast took part in the 2010 series alongside Shaun Ryder and Stacey Solomon.

Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman Getty Images

Age: 61

Job: TV presenter

Season: 16 (2016)

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman was a huge hit when she took part in season 16, and is now rumoured to be returning to the show.

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo

Age: 27

Job: Reality TV star

Season: 17 (2017)

Former jungle queen Toff is rumoured to be returning to the ITV show to regain her crown.

Toff was a fan-favourite back in 2017 when she beat the likes of Jamie Lomas and Iain Lee to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. Back then, she was paid £13,000 to star on the show.

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Primark

Age: 32

Job: Actress

Season: 12 (2012)

A decade after appearing on the show, actress Helen Flanagan has been tipped to take part in the spin-off series.

Helen was the fifth star to be evicted that year, with EastEnders star Charlie Brooks taking home the crown. "I didn’t think it would be so intense," Flanagan said upon her exit.

Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson Getty Images

Age: 67

Job: TV star

Season: 7 (2007)

Back in 2007, American star Janice Dickinson caused quite the stir on I'm a Celebrity... and it's thought she could be making a comeback for the spin-off show.

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass Getty

Age: 44

Job: TV personality

Season: 6 (2006)

Myleene Klass became very popular on season 6 thanks to her saucy shower scenes. Almost two decades later, the TV personality is said to be giving the jungle another go after finishing in second place to Matt Willis.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Joe Swash

Age: 40

Job: Actor/TV presenter

Season: 8 (2008)

Joe won the 2008 series and went on to present the after show for 10 years from 2009.

It's thought he could return for the spin-off series for a chance to reclaim his crown

Fatima Whitbread

Fatima Whitbread Channel 4

Age: 61

Job: Retired Olympic javelin thrower

Season: 11 (2011)

The Olympian is currently appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but that might not be the last we see of her. It's been reported that Fatima has signed up to take part in the I'm a Celebrity All-Stars series.

Whitbread famously got a cockroach stuck up her nose during a trial and had to have it removed by Medic Bob, who has since left the ITV show.

I'm a Celebrity All-Stars will air on ITV in 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.