According to executive producer Iain MacLeod, there may not be "Die Hard" drama, but it did make him cry when he watched a screening.

Christmas in soap land is always a big affair, and in Coronation Street this year, it's set to be no different.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press during a recent visit to Weatherfield, MacLeod said the Christmas episodes would be "fun, warm and family-oriented".

"Corrie has historically always done [family-oriented episodes]," MacLeod added. "A few years ago we went a little bit Die Hard with the Gary and Shona funfair and we absolutely loved it - it allowed us to do a thriller-ish conceptual trailer for it, and it was all very exciting."

He continued: "But we're right in our wheelhouse now with this Christmas. It's got loads of comedy, family fun and loads of warmth. I cried twice in the viewing and I'm not given to tears! It was really moving and lovely, not sad, but in a warm-your-cockles way.

"I really think fans are going to love it."

Adding more detail, MacLeod said: "The Fiz and Tyrone strand is the centrepiece - really good fun, and just the right amount of silly, brilliant writing.

"The performers are exemplary, as they are across the show generally, but Alan (Halsall) and Jennie (McAlpine) are marvellous. The kids are great.

"It feels totally Christmassy and totally Corrie. It's a warm, good-spirited end to the year for us."

Coronation Street previously confirmed the Christmas storylines we can expect to see this year and on top of Fiz and Tyrone's wedding drama, it's set to be a dramatic festive period on the cobbles.

Love is (sort of) in the air for Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) as the former makes plans to propose, but it goes wrong...

Meanwhile, murderous Stephen (Todd Boyce) plans his next move, Max (Paddy Beaver) finds himself in more danger, and Nick (Ben Price) is blackmailed by killer Harvey (Will Mellor).

Elsewhere, Summer (Harriet Bibby) faces a dilemma, Todd (Gareth Pierce) finds himself in trouble, and can Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) have a happy Christmas?

Read more about the Coronation Street Christmas spoilers by clicking the link.

