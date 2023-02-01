Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) was left in fear in tonight's tense instalment of Coronation Street (1st February), as stalker Justin (Andrew Still) followed her every move.

** This article includes discussions of stalking and harassment that some readers may find upsetting.**

The character should be enjoying the happiest time of her life, as she plans her upcoming wedding to fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard). But after a brief meeting with Justin when she was in a hospital waiting room some weeks ago, she has been constantly harassed on her social media.

Justin sent her several bunches of flowers, as well as leaving her an endless stream of messages online. When Justin made himself known to her in the Rovers, Daisy was baffled as she didn't recognise him. But still, he continued to send the messages, believing that he and Daisy are in love.

She repeatedly blocked and deleted Justin's posts, but each time, he created a new account and got back in touch. And the situation reached a new crisis point tonight, as Daisy attended a wedding fair alone. Having used her social media page to drum up some freebies for her big day, Daisy was there to try on a dress - and she posted a selfie at the event.

Andrew Still as Justin in Coronation Street. ITV/Danielle Baguley

But when the stallholder revealed that her fiancé had arrived, Daisy found herself face to face with Justin again. She asked him to leave, but Justin spoke as though he was set to be her groom. He said he knew that Daniel controlled her, and added that they could be together soon.

Terrified, Daisy reasoned that he must be able to see he was scaring her, and ordered him to go before she called the police. Eventually, Justin did leave, but Daisy was shaken.

Back at the pub, Daisy confided in Daniel, just as Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) emerged with a bouquet of funeral flowers for her. Daisy was convinced that these were from Justin, warning Daniel that this must be a message that if Justin can't have her, no one can.

But later, at home, Daniel's sister, local florist Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford), arrived and revealed that she had sent the flowers in retaliation over Daisy's attempt to get free wedding flowers from her.

Daisy was relieved, and her mood lifted when mum Christina (Amy Robbins) called a truce with Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews). After Christina decided to leave until the wedding, Daisy told Jenny she's the only real mother she's ever had.

As Daisy and Daniel headed back home to try and relax, she spotted Justin on the Street making a delivery. He turned and smiled at her, before jumping in his van and driving away. Daisy declared that she wasn't going to be able to leave the house now that Justin was following her everywhere. How will Daisy's awful ordeal continue?

Coronation Street is working closely with Suzy Lamplugh Trust to portray Daisy's stalking experience as accurately as possible, and viewers can find help and support by visiting the website.

