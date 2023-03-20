The scenes, which air on Monday 27th March, will see Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) confronted by her stalker Justin (Andrew Still) as she's preparing for her wedding to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley is set to become the victim of an acid attack in an upcoming storyline on the soap .

As she's about to leave The Rovers for the last time as Miss Midgeley, Justin emerges with a glass of clear liquid and throws acid at her.

The soap worked with The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) on the narrative, telling the story to "highlight the devastating impact and long lasting effects of such heinous attacks".

Daisy distressed by Justin in an earlier episode of Coronation Street. ITV

The last few months on Coronation Street have seen Daisy terrified by the stalking ordeal, with a police officer dismissing Justin's messages and unwanted attention, while earlier in the month, viewers watched Daisy call off her wedding after Justin invaded her home.

On portraying Daisy throughout this storyline, Jordan said: "When I was first told about this storyline, I really didn’t see this coming. It’s not something you see a lot on television so I was really surprised.

"There is a fear lurking in the back of Daisy’s mind since Justin was released on bail. She has always been thinking, 'Will Justin retaliate in some way?' Seeing him again after he has been warned multiple times by officials to stay away from her, she is certainly scared of how he is going to react. I don’t think Daisy really thought about how obsessed Justin was going to become."

Meanwhile, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod added that the soap wanted to show the "long-term reality for people who are subjected to this kind of attack".

"It is something we might often read about in the papers but perhaps don’t fully understand, in terms of the depth and variety of effects it can have.

"As well as the medical impacts, we explore the social fallout of having your appearance profoundly changed, both in terms of your own ability to process that and how the wider world reacts to you," he said. "The story will at times be heartbreaking but we felt it was an important one to tell."

