Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) called off her wedding to fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) in tonight's Coronation Street (10th March), after his actions led the court to dismiss her stalking ordeal .

This article includes discussions of stalking that some readers may find distressing.

Earlier this week, Daniel punched Daisy's stalker, Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still), after he invaded their home and then made a chilling declaration. Daniel had been egged on by his uncle Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), and he lied about the altercation in the aftermath.

Daisy was busy preparing for her court hearing, where she hoped to be granted a Stalking Protection Order to keep Justin away from her. When she quizzed Daniel about his encounter the night before, he lied that he had only spoken to Justin.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was optimistic about the day ahead - until he discovered what Daniel and Peter had been up to. Adam warned the pair that the assault on Justin could change everything; and when Peter claimed that Daniel had every right, Adam was furious as he told them in no uncertain terms that this was not the case.

In court, it looked like Justin was a no-show, something which Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) referenced in her opening speech. Then, Daisy read out her statement, carefully outlining all that Justin had put her through.

But it wasn't long before Justin arrived, apologising for his lateness and taking his moment to speak. He lied that there had been a misunderstanding, and that he had befriended Daisy - adding that Daniel had attacked him and he had the injuries to prove it.

The judge later confirmed that this was a civil matter and no action would be taken - although she acknowledged Daisy's fears and strongly urged Justin to heed her warning to leave her alone. But Daisy was once again distraught as she tried to protest, and she pushed Daniel away.

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in court on Coronation Street. ITV

At The Rovers, Daniel tried to make amends, but Daisy remained upset and angry, and she told him that she didn't think she wanted to marry him after all. Can Daniel put things right - and can Justin be stopped?

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

