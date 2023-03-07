Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) continues to toy with Carla Barlow (Alison King) next week, and she could be left in deeper peril than ever. Meanwhile, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) meets the sister of her stalker Justin (Andrew Still), who gives her a strong warning.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) considers helping criminal Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths), while Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) betrays daughter Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) plans to take action for brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) heads off to meet a man who is not her husband, and Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is grumpy about her special day.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 13th-17th March 2023.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Stephen ups the stakes with Carla

Stephen watches Carla sleep in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla's week begins on a stressful note as she worries about being sent to prison over driving the uninsured van, but husband Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) promises that won't happen. Sarah is later surprised when Carla agrees to a staff bonus once they've bagged the American deal, just as dangerous Stephen makes another furtive call to Rufus.

Still oblivious that she's being drugged, Carla pays a visit to Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie), where she describes her 'episodes' and how each one leaves her feeling like she's tripping on drugs. Dr Gaddas prescribes diazepam and later, Carla is stunned when Stephen reminds her that she must be on top form as the American clients arrive. She can't believe his nerve, and takes charge by ordering Stephen to make the tea.

Angry over being belittled, Stephen double doses Carla's drink with LSD, and as the substance kicks in during the meeting, Carla's behaviour becomes erratic. The girls celebrate the American deal after the clients have gone, but they're interrupted by Carla looking worse for wear who orders them all out of her factory. The girls are dumbstruck while Stephen smiles smugly, pleased with his scheming.

More like this

The following day, Carla feels better and heads back to work. She assures Peter and Stephen that the previous day was a blip — but as she makes a drink, she smashes a mug and cuts her finger. Struggling to cope, Carla agrees that she needs to see the doctor again. Dr Gaddas suggests that Carla takes an extended break and goes back on her antipsychotic drugs. Meanwhile, Stephen has swiped Carla's keys and lets himself into her flat. Checking Carla is asleep, he drops her keys back in her bag and heads into the kitchen to turn on the grill. Will a fire break out, and how much danger has Stephen put Carla and Peter in?

2. Daisy receives a chilling warning

Daisy and Jenny meet Karen in Coronation Street. ITV

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) attempts to put things right with fiancée Daisy after his less than supportive behaviour, but there are more pressing issues when Daisy finds stalker Justin lurking outside. She declares that she's had enough and starts filming him on her phone in a bid to show him what his actions feel like. In the Rovers, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) watch the livestream in horror. Meanwhile, Justin hurries away and later, his sister calls in at the pub and warns Daisy that this isn't the first time Justin has become obsessed with someone.

Justin's sister warns her that she must watch herself as he's dangerous, and as the week continues, Daisy spots his van and suffers a panic attack. Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) tries to calm her down, and Daisy opens up about the fact that she's constantly looking over her shoulder. As she tries to focus on the wedding, telling Daniel that it's only the florist that isn't sorted, Daisy bites the bullet and asks Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) to do the wedding flowers. Tracy agrees, only if she and daughter Amy (Elle Mulvaney) can be bridesmaids. Will Daisy concede? And what will Justin do next as she remains terrified?

3. Adam wants to help Damon

Dee Dee is not happy to see Damon meeting with Adam. ITV

Adam tells Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Peter that he's worried about his business, and this soon leads him to take surprising action. When Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) finds Adam chatting to Damon at the solicitors' office, she's horrified. She informs Adam that Damon has made Nick's life a misery, and orders him to leave.

But Adam suggests to Dee Dee that they could take on Damon as a client, as he's in need of legal representation and he's loaded. She's appalled at the idea, but what will Adam do next? Will his concerns about the future of the business lead him to help Damon, or will he follow his conscience? And how will wife Sarah react if she finds out Adam wants to throw a lifeline to the man who left her brother's life in ruins?

4. Tim lies to Faye over Miley

Will Faye bond with her daughter? ITV

With Faye still adamant that she doesn't want to bond with daughter Miley, Tim decides to meet with Miley and her father Jackson Hodge (Joseph Evans) in secret. Tim's wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) warns him he's making a mistake, but all goes well — that is until Miley and Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo) recognise each other in the Street and stop to chat, just as Faye and boyfriend Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) pull up in a taxi.

Tim's heart sinks, but later he points out to Faye that if she passes up the opportunity to get to know her daughter, she may regret it for the rest of her life. The next day, Faye is a nervous wreck when Tim ushers Miley and Jackson into the house. Will she enjoy spending time with the youngster, or might she wish that Tim hadn't intervened?

5. Sarah has a plan to help Nick

Nick is saddened by his family rift. ITV

When Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) tells Nick that Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Sam (Jude Riordan) are now an item, Nick is reminded of how much he misses his son, as they continue to live apart after Sam and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) learned of Nick's dodgy dealings with Damon.

When a saddened Nick admits that neither Sam nor Leanne want anything to do with him, Sarah has an idea. But what will she come up with, and will it be enough to reunite Nick with his family?

6. Beth's secret meeting

Beth sneaks off to meet Marco. ITV

After a mysterious letter from someone called Marco came up amid her recent rows with husband Kirk (Andy Whyment), Beth dresses to impress next week and asks Glenda to join her in a meeting with Marco. But Glenda soon realises she's surplus to requirements, and makes herself scarce.

Later, Kirk and Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) reminisce about the time he proposed to her, and Beth bristles over their fond memories. Will Beth end up cheating on lovely Kirk? And who exactly is Marco? An ex-lover, an old friend or a new acquaintance?

7. Evelyn is less than keen to celebrate her birthday

Evelyn isn't keen on celebrating. ITV

As a grumpy Evelyn opens her birthday cards, she relents and agrees to a small family gathering. She ends up inviting pal Roy Cropper (David Neilson), who is delighted to accept. Viewers know that Evelyn is due to take another screen break soon, but it's already been confirmed she will be back. Amid her birthday celebrations, will we find out what leads her to depart the cobbles?

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300, or visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust for further help and support. You can also visit the Safeguarding Hub for help.

