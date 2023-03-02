While working alongside wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), Kevin answered a call, where he was promptly informed of the bad news. He then explained the situation to Abi, and tried to contact his sister Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney).

Coronation Street aired news of a classic former character in tonight's episode (2nd March), as Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) received news that his father Bill had suffered a heart attack where he's been living in Germany.

But Debbie was busy at the hotel overseeing an event, and so she ignored Kev's calls. Finally, she responded, telling him to stop pestering her while she was working. But as she listened to what her brother had to say, Debbie was immediately concerned, and she agreed to fly out to Germany with him.

Later, Kevin and Abi sat in The Rovers, where he confirmed that the flight would be that evening. However, he was having trouble getting in touch with his brother Carl, unaware where he was at present.

But as we wait to hear how Bill fares after his serious health scare, you may be wondering what exactly happened to Bill during his time on the cobbles. Read on for all you need to know about Bill.

What happened to Bill Webster in Coronation Street?

Played by Peter Armitage, widower Bill was first introduced in Coronation Street back in 1984 as a builder who arrived to fix Brian Tilsley's (Christopher Quinten) garage roof. He later moved onto the Street, and fell in love with Elaine, niece of Percy Sugden (Bill Waddington). The couple married in 1985 and moved away with his daughter Debbie, and Elaine gave birth to Bill's younger son Carl. But when Elaine had an affair in 1995, Bill ended their union and turned up at son Kevin's home, where he was living with wife Sally (Sally Dynevor).

Bill got a job at the Rovers as a cellarman, and later moved there. But when Jack (Bill Tarmey) and Vera Duckworth (Liz Dawn) took over the pub, Bill was out of a job. Then, in 1997, Bill had an affair with Maureen Holdsworth (Sherrie Hewson) and they ran away to Germany together, just days after Maureen had married Fred Elliott (John Savident).

Bill was back once again in 2006, and this time he tried to woo Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), popping back again at Christmas - but on the day, Maureen turned up and was devastated to hear of Audrey's relationship with Bill. He and Maureen went back to Germany to discuss their problems, and Bill returned alone weeks later, moving in with Audrey. After they split, Bill had a few more romances and got together with Pam Hobsworth (Kate Anthony), before learning the bombshell of Kevin's affair with Pam's niece, Molly Dobbs (Vicky Binns).

Bill was disgusted, and urged Kevin to end things and stand by Sally, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer like Bill's late first wife. After the fallout from the affair and Molly's death, Pam and Bill had got engaged; but Pam banned Kevin from the wedding.

The stress of the situation led Bill to suffer a heart attack, and after recovering he was last seen in 2011 at the failed wedding of granddaughter Sophie (Brooke Vincent). Bill suffered another heart attack in 2013, with Kevin travelling to care for him off-screen. This was the last time we saw Bill, and in 2018, actor Armitage passed away.

