This article includes discussions around stalking and violence which some readers may find upsetting.

Viewers will see in upcoming weeks that stalker Justin's behaviour will become more unhinged as his obsession with Daisy spirals out of control. After getting arrested and released for his involvement with Daisy, he will then turn on the subject of his infatuations and in an act of revenge, plan to throw acid on her during her wedding day.

Princess Anne is a Patron of The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), who have been helping the soap to build the plot.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Her Royal Highness was able to view some upcoming scenes before meeting producer Iain MacLeod and cast members involved in the storyline including Charlotte Jordan (Daisy), Ryan Prescott (Ryan), Andrew Still (Justin), Rob Mallard (Daniel) and Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny).

Script writers, members of the story team and the make-up department also spoke to her about the hard-hitting plot.

John Whiston, head of ITV in the north/MD continuing drama and MacLeod led the Princess Royal around the set.

Princess Anne visits Coronation Street.

Speaking about the visit, Whiston said: "Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us. HRH's patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity and it was an absolute honour to have them join us at Coronation Street today.

"The visit gave both cast and colleagues the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline, an opportunity none of us will forget."

Read more:

Jordan has previously said of the plot: "When I was first told about this storyline, I really didn’t see this coming. It’s not something you see a lot on television so I was really surprised.

"There is a fear lurking in the back of Daisy’s mind since Justin was released on bail. She has always been thinking, 'Will Justin retaliate in some way?' Seeing him again after he has been warned multiple times by officials to stay away from her, she is certainly scared of how he is going to react. I don’t think Daisy really thought about how obsessed Justin was going to become."

Coronation Street is working with The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) on its upcoming storyline. You can visit the charity's website, and the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, for more information and support on matters raised in this article.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.