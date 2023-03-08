Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) launched an attack on stalker Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) in tonight's Coronation Street (Wednesday 8th March), after another turbulent day.

Justin has been harassing Daniel's fiancée Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) for months, and she was horrified earlier this week when her mum Christina (Amy Robbins) introduced him as her new boyfriend!

Christina later dumped Justin and, realising the extent of his obsession, offered to cause a scene at the police station so action would be taken. Daisy knew this would only make things worse, so she downplayed the situation.

Tonight, Daisy's focus was back on her upcoming wedding — but she was distressed when various service-providers cancelled on her after Justin phoned them to say she had assaulted him. Then, just as she was trying to get excited for her dress fitting, a representative from the boutique arrived to tell Daisy that they wouldn't be lending her a dress after all, as they had also been contacted by Justin.

Daisy got upset when Daniel failed to understand the wedding drama. ITV

With Daisy's deal being to publicise the boutique on her social media, the woman explained that she would now attract the wrong kind of publicity — instead offering a discount for her to buy the dress.

Daisy was distraught, telling Daniel that if she couldn't have the big day she wanted, they might as well call the nuptials off. Daniel felt differently, so an angry Daisy stormed out, heading home where she confided in future father-in-law Ken Barlow (William Roache). Ken later urged Daniel to listen to Daisy more, just as a new horror was unfolding at the house.

Justin rang the doorbell and Daisy was terrified to spot him on the camera app. Just when she thought he had gone, she turned around to find he had let himself in through the back door. Daisy once again ordered him to go, but when Justin claimed she wasn't listening to him, she attempted to keep things calm buy playing along as he suggested destinations for 'their' honeymoon.

Thankfully, Daniel arrived home, and ensured that Justin finally left the house. Daisy was broken as she sobbed in Daniel's arms and they called the police again. However, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) explained that because Justin didn't break in or attack her, nothing could be done.

Daisy could only pin her hopes on her upcoming hearing for a Stalking Protection Order, and a troubled Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) was left thoughtful about her own harrowing situation when Daisy discussed the fact that Justin was getting away with so much because he hadn't yet attacked her.

Meanwhile, at the Rovers, Daniel asked uncle Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) for advice, and Peter replied that if his wife Carla (Alison King) were in Daisy's shoes, he would issue the perpetrator with a warning — implying that things would get physical.

Outside, they encountered a lurking Justin and Peter pushed him, as Daniel shouted for him to leave Daisy alone. When Daniel explained that Daisy had merely been kind to him during a time where she thought she might have cancer like Justin's mum, Justin spat that Daisy would be better off dying of the disease than being with him.

Daniel saw red, punching Justin — with Peter dragging him off and taking him home. But will Daniel's actions cost Daisy the result she needs in court?

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300 or visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust for help and support. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub for advice.

