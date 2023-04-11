It sure has been an eventful year of soap drama, with some of the nation's most beloved series exploring surprise storylines, new characters, deaths and tense moments aplenty. And now, the voting is open for fans to have a say over who they think should take home some of the awards.

Another year, another jam-packed look back at some of the year's best soap moments for the upcoming British Soap Awards 2023.

Voting has opened today (Tuesday 11th April) on the British Soap Awards website and will close on Tuesday 25th April at 5pm. The second round of voting will open on 2nd May at 10am and close one month later on 2nd June 2 at 5pm. The rest of the category nominations will be announced in due course, after being decided on by the panel.

It really is all to play for in the upcoming Soap Awards but the title of Villain of the Year sure has some serious bad guys, with the likes of EastEnders' Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) and Coronation Street's Stephen Reid (played by Todd Boyce) going head-to-head with Emmerdale's Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Hollyoaks' Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) and Doctors' Princess Buchanan (Laura White).

The category for Best Villain has returned to being a viewer-voted category for the first time since 2014. It was previously judged by the panel of judges between 2015 and 2022.

Of course, Coronation Street, Eastenders, Doctors, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will battle it out for the coveted title of Best British Soap while 25 actors will wait to see who takes home the award for Best Leading Performer.

So, if you're impassioned over a certain storyline, villain or actor, get voting as soon as possible. For the full longlist of British Soap Awards 2023 nominees, keep reading.

British Soap Awards 2023 longlist

Best Villain

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) - Coronation Street

Laura White (Princess Buchanan) - Doctors

Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders

Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale

Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster) - Hollyoaks

Best Young Performer

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) - Coronation Street

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) - EastEnders

Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) - Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) - Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street

Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor) - Coronation Street

Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow) - Coronation Street

Sair Khan (Alya Nazir) - Coronation Street

Paddy Bever (Max Turner) - Coronation Street

Ashley Rice (Sid Vere) - Doctors

Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay) - Doctors

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) - Doctors

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael) - Doctors

Dido Miles (Emma Reid) - Doctors

James Farrar (Zack Hudson) - EastEnders

Diane Parish (Denise Fox) - EastEnders

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) - EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown) - EastEnders

Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle) - Emmerdale

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) - Emmerdale

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) - Emmerdale

Ijaz Rana (Imran Maalik) - Hollyoaks

Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale) - Hollyoaks

Anna Passey (Sienna Blake) - Hollyoaks

Niamh Blackshaw (Juliet Nightingale) - Hollyoaks

Richard Blackwood (Felix Westwood) - Hollyoaks

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

