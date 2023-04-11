British Soap Awards 2023 longlist: EastEnders' Ravi vs Corrie's Stephen
The Villain of the Year category has some fierce contenders indeed.
Another year, another jam-packed look back at some of the year's best soap moments for the upcoming British Soap Awards 2023.
It sure has been an eventful year of soap drama, with some of the nation's most beloved series exploring surprise storylines, new characters, deaths and tense moments aplenty. And now, the voting is open for fans to have a say over who they think should take home some of the awards.
Voting has opened today (Tuesday 11th April) on the British Soap Awards website and will close on Tuesday 25th April at 5pm. The second round of voting will open on 2nd May at 10am and close one month later on 2nd June 2 at 5pm. The rest of the category nominations will be announced in due course, after being decided on by the panel.
It really is all to play for in the upcoming Soap Awards but the title of Villain of the Year sure has some serious bad guys, with the likes of EastEnders' Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) and Coronation Street's Stephen Reid (played by Todd Boyce) going head-to-head with Emmerdale's Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Hollyoaks' Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) and Doctors' Princess Buchanan (Laura White).
The category for Best Villain has returned to being a viewer-voted category for the first time since 2014. It was previously judged by the panel of judges between 2015 and 2022.
Of course, Coronation Street, Eastenders, Doctors, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will battle it out for the coveted title of Best British Soap while 25 actors will wait to see who takes home the award for Best Leading Performer.
So, if you're impassioned over a certain storyline, villain or actor, get voting as soon as possible. For the full longlist of British Soap Awards 2023 nominees, keep reading.
British Soap Awards 2023 longlist
Best Villain
Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) - Coronation Street
Laura White (Princess Buchanan) - Doctors
Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) - EastEnders
Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale
Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster) - Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer
Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) - Coronation Street
Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) - EastEnders
Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) - Emmerdale
Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) - Hollyoaks
Best Leading Performer
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) - Coronation Street
Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor) - Coronation Street
Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow) - Coronation Street
Sair Khan (Alya Nazir) - Coronation Street
Paddy Bever (Max Turner) - Coronation Street
Ashley Rice (Sid Vere) - Doctors
Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay) - Doctors
Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) - Doctors
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael) - Doctors
Dido Miles (Emma Reid) - Doctors
James Farrar (Zack Hudson) - EastEnders
Diane Parish (Denise Fox) - EastEnders
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) - EastEnders
Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) - EastEnders
Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown) - EastEnders
Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) - Emmerdale
Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle) - Emmerdale
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) - Emmerdale
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) - Emmerdale
Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) - Emmerdale
Ijaz Rana (Imran Maalik) - Hollyoaks
Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale) - Hollyoaks
Anna Passey (Sienna Blake) - Hollyoaks
Niamh Blackshaw (Juliet Nightingale) - Hollyoaks
Richard Blackwood (Felix Westwood) - Hollyoaks
Best British Soap
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
