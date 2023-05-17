The show also features Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, and the family all sat down with RadioTimes.com exclusively to explain what viewers can expect from the series.

Action movie icon Sylvester Stallone is about to star in his very own reality series, with Paramount Plus show The Family Stallone giving us an insight into his world.

In the first episode, Stallone's daughters are seen pranking him, and when asked whether viewers can expect to see more pranks across the series, his daughter Sistine said: "Absolutely. It keeps him young!"

Sylvester Stallone for The Family Stallone. Paramount Plus

Meanwhile, Stallone's daughter Sophia said that "he's a big prankster", to which the star agreed that he "live[s] to prank". Stallone's daughter Scarlet added: "He’s pranked us our whole entire lives so now it’s his turn!"

Asked what fans can expect from the series more generally, Sistine teased that a few of Stallone's "well-known friends" will be making an appearance.

Read more:

Stallone added: "Yeah at first people were sceptical, like 'Oh, I don't want to go on a reality show', like it's forbidden, like 'Oh God', and I go, 'Stop guys, I'm doing it.' I think there's something here to be had and you can be yourself. You don't have to learn a dialogue. You you can be your natural self and they liked it.

"After a while, I had to say 'We're finished filming' and they were like 'Really, we're done already?' So they enjoyed the process. And I'm hoping next year, I mean, we have Arnold [Schwarzenegger] coming on later on and that's going to be quite an episode.

"And we're going to have more and more because I think I'd like to bring in my friends that I've grown up with in the industry to say, 'Come on, guys, let's put this on film forever. Let's have some fun!'"

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While the family were keen to keep the names of the cameos a secret for now, Stallone joked: "I'm gonna get everybody you name in it. Robert De Niro, I'm gonna get right. Winston Churchill – is he still around?"

Stallone also explained his reason for doing the series in the first place, saying: "First, I love all the people. Second of all, it's never been done at this level. Usually, reality is done with strangers or perhaps their career hasn’t one as well, so they go, 'Okay, we’ll go into reality TV.'

"I said, 'Why not do it when everything is just at its peak and see an insight into our life?' and we have a very amusing family – people have thought we're kind of like crazy and funny, so why not get it while, I wouldn't say in my prime, but close enough."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

The Family Stallone premieres on Paramount Plus on Wednesday 17th May. Check out more of our Documentaries and Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.