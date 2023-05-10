The project, simply titled Arnold, will chart the actor's journey from the Austrian countryside to the glamour of Hollywood, starring in blockbusters Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, and Predator among others.

Netflix has announced a three-part documentary series about the extraordinary life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, which is due for release next month.

The show will also explore Schwarzenegger's other ventures, including his time as a bodybuilder and his eight-year stint as the Governor of California, which proved somewhat divisive among fans.

According to Deadline, Schwarzenegger has sat for a number of candid interviews which touch on both his personal and professional life, while "friends, foes, co-stars and observers" will also feature in the piece.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The project comes from director Lesley Chilcott (An Inconvenient Truth) and executive producer Allen Hughes, who recently worked on five-part docuseries Dear Mama which explored the life of late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The documentary will be released less than two weeks after FUBAR, a new action-drama from Nick Santorra (Reacher, Prison Break), which stars Schwarzenegger in his first ever television and streaming series role.

Read more:

He plays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the brink of retirement who is called back into the field for one last job after discovering a shocking family secret.

The one-two punch of FUBAR and Arnold could spark a major comeback for Schwarzenegger, whose acting career has been relatively quiet in recent years, with 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate being his last major project.

Arnold is coming to Netflix on Wednesday 7th June 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.