New Netflix series FUBAR will see the actor, retired professional bodybuilder and politician take on his first ever TV role, playing a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret.

Action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is going back to his roots with the genre following his last big screen appearance in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate — but this time, he's returning for a series.

The official synopsis for the series says that he is "forced to go back into the field for one last job" and that the series tackles "universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour".

Alongside Schwarzenegger, the eight part series also stars Monica Barbaro (At Midnight), Milan Carter (Dolemite is My Name), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Travis Van Winkle (You), Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), Aparna Brielle (Boo, Bitch), Andy Buckley (Avenue 5) and Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon).

The series has been created by Nick Santora (Breakout Kings, Scorpion), and it will see Barbaro playing the daughter of Schwarzenegger's character with both secretly being CIA agents, unbeknownst to one another.

Schwarzenegger said in a statement: "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy likeTrue Lies. Well, here it is.

"FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for."

In a brief first teaser for the series released by Netflix, Schwarzenegger is seen in gunfights and car chases, before saying: "I'm back, baby."

FUBAR will stream on Netflix from Thursday 25th May 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

