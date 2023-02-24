The drama, centred on the lives of the firefighters at the Seattle Fire Department, is now in its sixth season, with the cast led by the likes of Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss and The Last of Us star Merle Dandridge.

It might be all change in the world of Grey's Anatomy , with Meredith Grey star Ellen Pompeo seemingly having left for good , but things are still heating up on spin-off series Station 19.

The new season has been on a hiatus for the past couple of months, but when is it expected to return to Disney Plus and what is the release schedule for the new episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Station 19 season 6.

How many episodes are in Station 19 season 6?

Barrett Doss and Merle Dandridge in Station 19 ABC/James Clark

It has not yet been confirmed just how many episodes there will be in Station 19. We currently have the titles and release dates for 10 episodes, but based on previous seasons we imagine there will be a number more still to come.

While the show's first season contained 10 episodes, all subsequent outings have had been 16 to 18 episodes, with the most recent season containing 18. We'd imagine season 6 will fall into the same ball park.

Following a hiatus, the season will pick back up in the UK on Disney Plus from Wednesday 8th March 2023.

Station 19 season 6 release schedule

Barrett Doss in Station 19 ABC/James Clark

Season 6 of Station 19 first started airing on Disney Plus in the UK in October, before going on a hiatus after its sixth episode.

This followed the release schedule in the US as well, although with episodes airing a few weeks behind. Episodes then started airing again in the US on ABC from 23rd February 2023, but won't pick up again in the UK until Wednesday 8th March 2023.

Episodes will then air weekly, although just how many there will be in season 6 remains to be determined.

You can find the full release schedule known so far for when episodes will air on Disney Plus in the UK here:

Twist and Shout - Wednesday 26th October 2023 Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey - Wednesday 2nd November 2023 Dancing with Our Hands Tied - Wednesday 9th November 2023 Demons - Wednesday 16th November 2023 Pick Up the Pieces - Wednesday 23rd November 2023 Everybody Says Don't - Wednesday 30th November 2023 We Build Then We Break - Wednesday 8th March 2023 I Know a Place - Wednesday 15th March 2023 Come as You Are - Wednesday 22nd March 2023 Even Better Than the Real Thing - Wednesday 29th March 2023

Will there be a seventh season of Station 19?

Boris Kodjoe and Jay Hayden in Station 19 ABC/James Clark

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not there will be a seventh season of Station 19. Similarly Grey's Anatomy, which is currently in its 19th season, has not yet been either renewed or cancelled ahead of a potential 20th season.

Station 19 season 6 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Station 19 season 6 right here now.

Station 19 is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

