The new season picks up after the dramatic season 18 finale, which saw the Grey Sloan Memorial residency program shut down, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) resign and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) take over as interim chief of surgery.

UK fans of Grey’s Anatomy assemble: season 19’s UK release date is fast approaching, following the medical drama’s premiere in the US on Hulu earlier in October 2022.

Season 19 introduces an entirely new main cast for the first time since season 1, with Alexis Floyd joining as Dr Simone Griffin, Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams, Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda, Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin, and Harry Shum Jr as Dr Benson Kwan.

However, we can still expect to see plenty of familiar faces in the new instalment alongside Pompeo, including Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt, Scott Speedman as Meredith's love interest Dr Nick Marsh and Kate Walsh as the beloved fan-favourite Dr Addison Forbes Montgomery.

If you're keen to catch up on all the drama going on at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Grey's Anatomy in the UK.

Where can I watch Grey’s Anatomy in the UK?

Scott Speedman as Dr Nick Marsh in Grey's Anatomy. ABC/Liliane Lathan

Season 19 will debut on Disney Plus Star with weekly episodes from 26th October 2022.

In addition, all past seasons of the show are also available on Disney’s streaming service.

Star on Disney Plus launched in territories outside of the US – including the UK – in February 2021, adding more mature content to the previously family-friendly service (complete with more parental controls).

UK audiences just have to sign up to Disney Plus – subscriptions cost £7.99 per month, and £79.90 a year. You don’t have to do anything extra to get Star on Disney Plus as it’s all in one package.

The first 18 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are also available as a video-on-demand purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Is there a trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 19?

Yes! Disney Plus released a trailer for season 19 ahead of its premiere, revealing what's to come for Meredith in her new role as chief of surgery. Watch below:

Grey's Anatomy seasons 1 to 18 are available to stream on Disney Plus now – sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Season 18 is also available on Sky and NOW with new episodes airing on Sky Witness in the UK.

