Grey’s Anatomy future confirmed as Ellen Pompeo signs up for season 18

Grey’s Anatomy has officially been renewed for an 18th season by US broadcaster ABC, with stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr confirmed to be returning.

Advertisement

The medical drama is one of the longest-running primetime scripted shows on American television, having debuted all the way back in March 2005, but has shown no signs of slowing down.

In fact, the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy ranks as the most popular show on ABC this year, propelled partly by a COVID-19 storyline ripped straight from the headlines and the return of some long-absent characters.

Despite this mammoth success, there had been doubt over whether the show would return for another edition, as several cast contracts were expiring and the plot seemed to be coming full circle.

Luckily for fans, Pompeo, Wilson and Pickens Jr have now signed on to return for at least one more season, with no final decision made just yet on whether the 18th will be the last. Firefighter spin-off Station 19 was also recommissioned.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honouring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment.

“Krista [Vernoff] and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television.

“We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 release date

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 got started slightly later than usual in the United States, premiering in November as opposed to the show’s typical late September slot.

It’s unclear whether the show will stick to this new timetable or revert back to its former schedule, but either way, we predict Grey’s Anatomy season 18 to begin in the US in Autumn/Winter 2021.

Of course, sometimes fans in the UK have to wait a little bit longer for the show to arrive and that was certainly the case with season 17, which finally made it to Sky Witness in April 2021, where it is currently airing weekly (catch up on NOW).

It’s likely that the show will remain with the channel for its next season.

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 18 in the UK

While there are no confirmed details on when Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be available in the UK, it will most likely be broadcast on Sky Witness and NOW, as has been the case for several years now.

In the meantime, if you want to catch up with earlier seasons (or have a marathon rewatch), Grey’s Anatomy seasons one through to 16 are available to stream on both Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video (as of May 2021).

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Greys Anatomy season 18 cast

Good news! Grey’s Anatomy has secured its three remaining original cast members – Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber) – for the upcoming 18th season.

There had been some doubt over whether the trio would reprise their roles once again, but a return was agreed after what Deadline describes as “lengthy” contract negotiations.

ABC has yet to announce the rest of the cast for season 18, but it’s quite possible we’ll see more from current stars Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington and Caterina Scorsone, among others.

However, at least two popular actors will not be returning next season: Jesse Williams (Dr Jackson Avery) is moving on to new projects after a 12-year stint on the show, while Giacomo Gianniotti (Dr Andrew DeLuca) has also departed the series.

Is there a trailer for Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

There’s no trailer for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 just yet, but we’ll update this page when the first clips arrive.

What happened in Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

It’s been an emotional season for longtime viewers of Grey’s Anatomy as lead character Meredith Grey has been in a coma for much of it, suffering from a severe case of COVID-19.

The writers have prevented the show from becoming too bleak by gifting Meredith with some touching dream sequences as she lay unconscious, which have taken the form of picturesque beach reunions with long-absent friends.

The confirmed return of Ellen Pompeo next season suggests that Meredith will wake up and recover from her illness, after some fans had worried she could succumb to her serious condition.

Meanwhile, in the real world, life at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital remains very busy indeed, with the one of the biggest developments being Jackson Avery’s decision to leave the medical facility.

Following recent traumatic events, he now strives to create “real racial equity” in medicine and will move to Boston in order to work towards that goal.

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy seasons 1-16 are available to stream on Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.