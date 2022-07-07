However, after being caught in oncoming traffic, Erika wakes up the next morning to find she is, in fact, a ghost.

New Netflix series Boo, Bitch stars Lana Condor as Erika, a high school senior who has lived her life under the radar but seizes the opportunity to start living an epic life.

Not letting this get her down, and before she settles her unfinished business on Earth, Erika decides to make the most of the little bit of life she has left, alongside her best friend Gia.

Starring alongside Condor are Zoe Margaret Colletti and Mason Versaw, but who else is in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Boo, Bitch on Netflix.

Lana Condor as Erika Vu

Lana Condor as Erika in Boo, Bitch Erik Voake/Netflix

Who is Erika Vu? Erika is known as 'Helen Who' at her high school, so wants to now make a name for herself before she graduates. However, when an accident leads to her becoming a ghost, she instead decides to focus on making the most of her final days.

Where have I seen Lana Condor before? Condor is perhaps best known for her role as Lara in the To All the Boys series of films on Netflix, but she also played Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse and had roles in Deadly Class and BoJack Horseman.

Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia

Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia in Boo, Bitch Erik Voake/Netflix

Who is Gia? Gia is Erika’s best friend who helps her in her quest to make the most of her final days.

Where have I seen Zoe Margaret Colletti before? Colletti played Dakota in Fear the Walking Dead, and has also appeared in Wildlife, A Boy Called Christmas and 2014's Annie.

Mason Versaw as Jake C

Mason Versaw as Jake C with Lana Condor as Erika in Boo, Bitch Erik Voake/Netflix

Who is Jake C? Jake C is one of three Jakes in a school clique, who is the most popular guy in school and is dating the Queen Bee, Riley. Erika's had a crush on him since they both joined the school.

Where have I seen Mason Versaw before? Versaw recently appeared as the teenage Jon in tick, tick... BOOM! and has also had minor roles in the Gossip Girl revival and Blue Bloods.

Aparna Brielle as Riley

Aparna Brielle as Riley in Boo, Bitch. Erik Voake/Netflix

Who is Riley? Riley is Queen Bee at her high school, who often rules by fear rather than popularity. She's dating Jake C.

Where have I seen Aparna Brielle before? Brielle has had roles in AP Bio, The Dead Girls Detective Agency and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin with Lana Condor as Erika in Boo, Bitch Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Who is Gavin? Gavin is a medium who is part of a clique called the Afterlifers. They find ways to communicate with the dead, and helps Erika after she becomes a ghost.

Where have I seen Tenzing Norgay Trainor before? Trainor has had roles in 2019 film Abominable, as well as series including American Housewife and The Stranded.

Jason Genao as Devon

Jason Genao as Devon in Boo, Bitch Erik Voake/Netflix

Who is Devon? Devon is someone Erika needs to make amends with before she goes to the afterlife, as she made his school life terrible after giving him the nickname 'Stinky'.

Where have I seen Jason Genao before? Genao has had roles in series including The Get Down and On My Block, while he also played Rictor in Hugh Jackman's Wolverine swan-song, Logan.

Boo, Bitch will be available to stream on Netflix from 8th July 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

