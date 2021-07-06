Fans think Hugh Jackman might be returning to Marvel after a cryptic X-Men post

Hugh Jackman’s epic nine-film turn as Wolverine was meant to come to a close with 2017’s Logan, which saw and older, wearier Logan struggling to get by in a post-mutant world before he met his end.

The actor has been vocal in the past about being done with the character, which he first played in 2000’s X-Men. After sharing two images on his Instagram yesterday, however, fans are not so sure.

Jackman posted art by bosslogic of Wolverine’s Adamantium claws, followed by a picture of himself alongside Marvel boss Kevin Feige from San Diego Comic-Con in 2013. See below courtesy of Phase Zero:

Hugh Jackman posted these pics to his Instagram story today 👀 #Wolverine with Kevin Feige?? pic.twitter.com/qnUc7ucsqI — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) July 5, 2021

Of course, a couple of cryptic photos on a story aren’t exactly conclusive. Jackman could be feeling nostalgic, or even just teasing. It’s definitely interesting, however.

Despite being vocal about hanging his Wolverine claws for good, Jackman did tell The Daily Beast in 2020 that he might have come back if Disney had acquired 20th Century Fox sooner.

“If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah!’ but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character,” he said. “Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, ‘Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?’ And you say, ‘Sounds good but… no.’ They’re fine with someone else.”

Late last year it was also rumoured that Marvel boss Feige was keen to have Jackman back, with many fans suggesting he could appear in Deadpool, reuniting him with X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds – who visited Logan’s grave in a Deadpool 2 post-credit scene.

If Jackman were to appear in the MCU as Wolverine, however, it would most likely be a different version from the character he played in Logan. The fact that the MCU seems to be gearing up to introducing a multiverse via the Loki series, certainly adds weight to the rumours.

Even if Jackman did come back, it’s likely a younger version of Wolverine would also be introduced to the MCU, much like with Florence Pugh’s case in Black Widow. Eddie the Eagle star Taron Egerton and The Witcher’s Henry Cavill have been rumoured to be tipped for the role, but nothing has been confirmed.

