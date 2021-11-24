A Boy Called Christmas: release date, cast, and trailer for Sky’s festive film

It’s Christmas! Well, it’s got to be, when the powers that be have offered us a festive treat in the form of a feature film.

StudioCanal & Blueprint Films herald the silver screen sensationalism with Sky tapping the production teams for their own seasonal slate.

A Boy Called Christmas looks set to be a must-watch for the festive season and features an all-star cast and moving subject matter. Laughs and tears for the festive season? Yes, please!

Directed by Gil Kenan (Scream, Poltergeist) and with a screenplay by Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) further assisted by Kenan, Christmas-craving audiences need to look no further.

So, here is everything you need to know about A Boy Called Christmas.

A Boy Called Christmas UK release date

A Boy Called Christmas is released in UK cinemas and Sky Cinema on Friday, 26th November, 2021.

The film is released slightly earlier in the US, arriving on Netflix on Wednesday, 24th November, 2021.

Will A Boy Called Christmas be released in cinemas?

The movie will be in cinemas if you’re preferring a trip out for a viewing in front of a screen bigger than you could possibly keep in your dwelling!

Otherwise, our enterprising friends at Sky can save you the trip, with those keeping subscriptions to Sky Cinema being able to enjoy the film in the comfort of their own home.

Will A Boy Called Christmas be released on Netflix?

While the film has been released on Netflix in the US, it is being exclusively released to watch at home by Sky and NOW in the UK.

You will need a Sky Cinema Pass to watch the film, however.

A Boy Called Christmas cast

The star-studded cast for A Boy Called Christmas, in order of their film poster mention, is as follows

Nikolas played by Henry Lawfull

Father Topo played by Toby Jones (Worzel Gummidge)

Mother played by Sally Hawkins (Phantom of the Open)

Aunt Carlotta played by Kristen Wiig (Bless the Harts)

Joel played by Michiel Huisman (Angela Black)

Truth Pixie played by Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead)

Miika the Mouse voiced by Stephen Merchant (The Outlaws)

King played by Jim Broadbent (Black Narcissus)

Aunt Ruth played by Dame Maggie Smith (Downtown Abbey)

Great fun voicing a talking mouse in charming Xmas pic A Boy Called Christmas. In cinemas UK, Germany, Oz and New Zealand and on Sky Cinema in November. On Canal+ France from December, Netflix USA and everywhere else in Nov. @skytv #aboycalledchristmas | https://t.co/y5axRJ6noJ — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) September 14, 2021

Now, that is quite the all-star cast!

A Boy Called Christmas trailer

You can watch the trailer featuring the all-star cast below.

The clip gives us a look at the thoroughly festive film and gets us in the mood for even more Christmas movies!

Thankfully, fans can watch the full film at home very soon.

A Boy Called Christmas book

Authored by Matt Haig and illustration by Chris Mould, the paperback comes in at 288 pages.

Published in 2015, studios must have been eager to seek out the next big chunk of source material to enchant viewers over yuletide.

For any avidly interested, it’d be worth a read before watching to see how the production effort manifests compared to your own imagination. You can order the book on Amazon now.

A Boy Called Christmas is released in UK cinemas and Sky Cinema on Friday, 26th November, 2021.