You season 4 lands on Netflix today but deviates from its usual release pattern, and is instead being released in two parts.

While today (Thursday 9th February) is the day the first batch of episodes land on the streamer, You season 4 part 2 won't be released for another month.

We know, we know. It's not the best for the more impatient fans among us all, but something tells us the wait for part 2 will be worth it.

The new season follows Joe Golberg (Penn Badgley) as he embarks on a new life in London as a professor. But soon, the 'Eat the Rich' killer dominates UK headlines, murdering members of his wealthy group of friends one by one. Joe has to face up to the fact that there's not only a new killer in the capital, but that they also seem to know a lot more about Joe's true identity than he would like.

If you've already made your way through part 1, you'll know that part 2 could not come soon enough. But when is You season 4 part 2 released? Read on to find out.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is You season 4, part 2 out on Netflix?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 4. Courtesy of Netflix

The second part of You season 4 will be released on Thursday 9th March.

This is exactly a month after You season 4 part 1 is released and will consist of a further five episodes. If you're yet to watch part 1, be warned as there will be spoilers ahead.

As part 1 left us with the cliffhanger that Joe now knows the true identity of the 'Eat the Rich' killer, the real question going into part 2 is how will our protagonist use this information? Will the well-known London serial killer succeed in taking down Joe and revealing his true identity to all?

We do know that there seems to be a paparazzi photographer that could be figuring out Joe's true identity in the background, but will that be explored further in the remaining five episodes? So far, Joe has managed to fly relatively under the radar of suspicion but in the last couple of episodes of part 1, the friendship group were becoming increasingly suspicious of him.

With Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) forging ahead in his new political career and Joe and Kate's (Charlotte Ritchie) relationship getting even more complicated, we can only wait and see what the rest of season 4 has in store for us.

You season 4 part 1 is available to watch on Netflix now, while part 2 will land on Thursday 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.