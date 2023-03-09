We really thought that You season 4 had let Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) off the hook and left her to lead a life in Paris with her daughter Juliette. But as is the way of this Netflix series, it was the exact opposite.

Be warned: if you're yet to watch season 4 part 2 for yourself, there are major spoilers ahead.

Instead of boarding the train at St Pancras as we were all led to believe in part 1, Marienne had actually been kidnapped by Joe and was locked in *the* glass cage in a derelict London warehouse. Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) follows a hunch she has about Joe and is the one to find Marienne — but in episode 8, we get a sense of the story from Marienne's perspective.

It's one wild plot twist, but chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the way her character returns later in season 4, Tati Gabrielle reveals how exciting it was to pull off such a storyline.

She said: “I was very pumped to be in the cage. The big icon of the show is that cage and I get to be in it? That’s awesome.

"And from an actor’s standpoint, it excited me to know that Marienne was going to be the longest person that had ever been in the cage and I was excited to tackle what that does or what that looks like and the effect on the human psyche – sort of being in solitary confinement."

Does Marienne die in You season 4 part 2?

No – but she comes awfully close to it.

After finding Marienne in the cage, Nadia continues to visit her and together, the pair come up with an escape plan. The initial plan is very much centred on killing Joe, but after Nadia is arrested by police for drug and knife possession, Marienne has to enact plan B.

It involved staging a suicide, spurred on by the fact that Marienne's friend Beatrice texted to say she's taking Juliette away from her. Actually, Beatrice was Nadia pretending and making Joe feel guilty in the process.

When he comes back later, he finds Marienne's supposedly lifeless body but actually, she has taken beta blockers that Nadia got from her boyfriend. They slowed her heart rate down so much she appeared dead (and that she had taken an overdose) and she left a note asking for Joe to put her somewhere where she can be found.

Joe leaves Marienne on a park bench and Nadia races back from the police station, armed with a syringe of drugs that get Marienne's heart rate back to normal. We later see in the finale that Marienne successfully managed to make it back to Paris and Joe continues thinking that Marienne is dead, none the wiser that she has pulled off the perfect escape plan.

Speaking about her reaction to reading the script and plot twist for the first time, Gabrielle told RadioTimes.com that she was excited for it to play out. She said: "I was just excited by the twist in general of this season. I just love the way that Sera Gamble and our writing team continue to top themselves.

"I just think the twist is so clever, it shows Joe as a character who continues to progress and his arc continuing to change. It’s just such a clever and intelligent way … It’s like, how long can you just watch a guy killing people before something has to give? They just did an awesome job with this twist.”

Gabrielle added: "I was a huge fan of the show before getting on and I’m still a fan of the show despite being on it."

As for her hopes for Marienne if there was to be a potential season 5, Gabrielle is uncertain whether Marienne will end up being Joe's new nemesis but said she "would love that though".

She continued: "That’s my dream for Marienne: to see her win. I feel like that’s the only way that she’ll get peace at this point is to, if not to be able to actually be the one to take Joe down, to watch him go down."

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy in You. Netflix

Chatting about an ideal Joe Goldberg take-down plan, Gabrielle pondered: "Well, being that he thinks that she’s dead, what better cover? He thinks you don’t exist anymore so the surprise attack is not hard.

"But I think killing Joe is too easy of an escape for him. I think a punishment worse than death is having to live with the guilt and the knowledge of what you’ve done and having to sit with that and be tormented with the fact that you’re still alive.

"So I would want Marienne to capture him somehow, to devise some type of plan with either with the police, FBI, I don’t know. But to find a way to actually capture him and put him in solitary confinement in a cage somewhere – oh my god, that would be so great."

Seeing as Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) is similarly as quick-witted and smart as Marienne, could the pair team up to take down Joe? Gabrielle doesn't quite know what's on the cards for her character but stated: “I would love that because I think that Kate is also pretty sharp. I’m interested to see how that continues to blossom moving forward.”

