Unlike the previous seasons of You , season 4 has focused on the rollercoaster journey to unmask the mysterious killer who's trying to upend Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) life.

While we've followed Joe's obsession with the women he falls in love with throughout the Netflix series, this season has seen Joe try to navigate the world of the London elite, while also playing the role of detective.

If you're yet to watch season 4 part 1, be warned as there are serious spoilers from here on out.

Not only has Joe adopted the alias of literature professor Jonathan Moore, he's also tasked with figuring out who in the Oxford-educated group of pals could have killed Malcolm, Simon and finally, Gemma.

In a shocking part 1 finale, we finally found out who the 'Eat the Rich' killer is, but what does this mean for Joe now going into part 2?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is the 'Eat the Rich' killer in You season 4?

Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose in You. Netflix

After five tense episodes trying to figure out who the killer picking off London's wealthy elite one by one is, we finally know.

With viewers forming their own opinions and theories as to who it could be throughout part 1, it turns out that Rhys Montrose (played by Outlander's Ed Speleers) is actually the 'Eat the Rich' killer.

But how did we get to this point? If you cast your mind back to episode 1, Joe meets Rhys at Sundry House after Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) insists on bringing him along to their evening party. This is to repay Joe after having "saved Kate's life" from masked muggers.

It's at the exclusive Soho member's club that Joe meets the rest of the Oxford-educated friendship group, but when taking a moment to himself, Joe is approached by Rhys. This prompts Joe to recall how his student Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) was holding his memoir, stating that "everyone here wants him to run for mayor of London and ultimately save England from itself".

Joe does indeed read his book, referring to it as "one of the best memoirs I've ever read", and it seems instantly that Joe is taken with the author. It's largely because he feels as though he can relate to Rhys's upbringing story: he was born into poverty, raised by an unstable single mother and reached rock bottom - all until he discovered he is the son of a Duke, cleaned up and went to the University of Oxford.

More like this

At their first meeting they exchange pleasantries, but start to briefly discuss their childhoods and the wealth on display in the room. Rhys says: "They're dancing while the world burns, barely notice it's even burning. Why would they? Their weather's just right."

The cast of You season 4. Netflix

Rhys leaves the party early, stating that he has to board a plane to Berlin to go on tomorrow's morning news show. But when Joe goes back to Sundry House the next morning to return Adam's coat – after Malcolm's murder – Rhys can be found drinking at the bar. Rhys comforts Joe after he cryptically tells him how his night went wrong, and it's there that Joe starts to form a positive opinion of the future mayoral candidate.

Rhys talks about doing bad things previously in his life, but holds on to the fact that he can't "erase any of it, so now I just try to do a bit of good moving forward". He adds: "Just something, which includes protecting the people that I love. Getting some actual s**t done for the city of London."

Even so, Joe thinks that something about Rhys just doesn't add up in later episodes, asking him why he's friends with "these people". Rhys laughs and admits that he thinks that all the time, but they were kind to him when he needed it in university.

Throughout part 1, Joe is harassed by self-deleting messages and home invasions by the 'Eat the Rich' killer, who figures out his true identity and uses it to blackmail him.

When Simon is killed, Rhys seems like the only person actually thinking and grieving rather than laughing and drinking champagne. He goes on to ambiguously state that "Simon tore through people like Christmas presents ... I sincerely hoped he might change".

Penn Badgley as Joe and Ed Speleers as Rhys in You season 4. Netflix

And in the final episode of season 4 part 1, Joe is confronted by Rhys who chains him up in the underground basement of Lady Phoebe's (Tilly Keeper) manor house. Usually calm and composed, Rhys is frantic and excited to finally meet Joe as the 'Eat the Rich' killer.

Rhys tells Joe that they're going to frame all of the murders on Roald (Ben Wiggins), who he hopes Joe will kill and he then can handle "the rest of it", making it look like a suicide. "One less spoiled, violent little s**t on this earth," he says.

But when Rhys figures out that Joe is lying about wanting to continue their "little project" together, he claims that Joe is in serious denial about his own identity as a killer. He sets the cellar alight, leaving Joe and Roald to escape.

When finally back in London, Joe sees Rhys being interviewed on the news where he officially announces his candidacy for mayor of London. The last thing that Rhys tells Joe is that if he makes it out alive from the burning building, they can "revisit this" back in London. But he also said that his original plan A was to frame Joe for Malcolm's murder.

The real question is, what will Rhys do now?

While part 1 has been a search for the 'Eat the Rich' killer, it seems like part 2 could very well be a revenge mission on Joe's part to take down Rhys and expose him. "I'm coming for you," Joe says in part 1's final scenes – so we'll just have to wait and see.

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 9th February, while part 2 will land on Thursday 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.