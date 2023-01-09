In the trailer, we see Joe having "fell in with the most insane, damaged people on Earth, a circle of privileged douchebags". However, he soon has to contend with an "eat-the-rich killer", who appears to be picking off the elites one by one.

With the first part of You season 4 just a month away, Netflix has now unveiled the first full trailer for the new episodes, giving us a glimpse at Joe's exploits in London.

The trailer also gives us a look at Charlotte Ritchie's new character, who seems dangerously close to becoming Joe's latest obsession.

You can watch the full trailer right here, now.

The first five episodes of the new season will stream on Netflix from 9th February 2023, while the final five will stream from 9th March.

Season 4 is set to see Joe living in London as a college professor, going by the name Jonathan Moore and trying to keep a low profile. The official synopsis for the season says that he finds himself "in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Last year, Netflix TUDUM revealed that the fourth season would be based on classic murder mysteries, "a la Agatha Christie (or maybe Glass Onion)".

Ritchie previously teased her "icy" new character for this season, saying: "My character is very well turned out and very icy, at least at the beginning... it's just not like me, that character. So it was interesting and it was challenging, I have to say."

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on 9th February, while part 2 will land on 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.