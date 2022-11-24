Netflix unveiled a new photo of the serial killer, who is played by Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley, as he leaves the USA behind to work as an academic at a London university.

Watch out, London: the murderous Joe Goldberg is headed to the capital and he's got a brand new look for You season 4.

The streamer also announced that the show will now arrive a day earlier than expected, with the first part now set to debut on 9th February 2023, followed by part two on 9th March.

In his latest guise, which sees the stalker adopt a more scholarly look, wearing a cardigan, tie and checked jacket, Joe will go by the name Professor Jonathan Moore.

Over the course of the show’s third season, which landed on the streamer in 2021, the serial killer played by Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley settled into suburban life with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and their baby son Henry.

However, the charms of domestic bliss soon faded, and Joe quickly went back to his old ways.

Part of the new season was shot on location in London, and there are plenty of new faces joining the cast this time around, including The White Lotus star Lukas Gage, Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie, Eastenders’ Tilly Keeper, CBBC star Amy-Leigh Hickman and Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Gage will play Adam, the funny, hard-partying son of a rich family, while Ritchie will appear as new female lead Kate, an art gallery director who is deeply protective of her socialite best friend Lady Phoebe, played by Keeper – and is instantly suspicious when Joe begins to show an interest in her pal.

According to a synopsis provided by Netflix, the new episodes will see Joe find himself "in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in September, Ritchie said that taking on the “icy” character was a major challenge.

“My character is very well turned out and very icy, at least at the beginning,” she said. “It’s just not like me, that character. So it was interesting and it was challenging, I have to say.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“There was a nice moment, actually, when Penn, about a month in, sort of looked at me funny and was like, ‘Oh, you’re not like your character!’,” she added.

According to Badgley, despite turning detective, the downright terrifying Joe is unlikely to change his ways any time soon.

“Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatised and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they’re ever going to heal and change,” the star told TV Line. “I don’t know if it’s possible for someone who’s that for gone.”

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on 9th February, while part 2 will land on 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.