You season 4 star Charlotte Ritchie teases "icy" new character

The popular actor, known for Grantchester and Feel Good among other projects, was announced for the cast of the Netflix thriller earlier this year as the show's setting shifts from California to London, UK.

Charlotte Ritchie has teased details about her upcoming role in You season 4, which will see her cross paths with Penn Badgley's unhinged stalker Joe Goldberg.

Ritchie will play Kate in the next set of episodes, an art gallery director well versed in managing difficult people, who feels an instant distrust towards Joe when he begins circling one of her friends.

It's fair to say that the friendly soul Ritchie currently plays on BBC One sitcom Ghosts couldn't be further from her character in You, who she described as "icy" in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"I haven't found something as challenging for a really long time," began Ritchie, speaking of her performance in You. "Actually, I always find it difficult… it's a boring refrain that the people close to me have to hear me say – I never quite feel like I can do it.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"But particularly this one, because the character is and because the show is very glossy, and often everyone looks really good and well-dressed... all of this emphasis on that stuff."

Ritchie continued: "And my character is very well turned out and very icy, at least at the beginning... it's just not like me, that character. So it was interesting and it was challenging, I have to say."

The former Fresh Meat actor said she will let others decide "whether the challenge was pulled off" and whether it's clear that there is a "very scared person underneath" Kate's frosty stare.

"But it was nice, It's always amazing to get an opportunity to play someone that's not like you," she added. "I mean, I hope it's not like me. It would be terrible if everyone's like, ;Oh, my God, you're so naturalistic in it, it's like seeing you;. That would be really insulting.

More like this

"There was a nice moment, actually, when Penn [Badgley], about a month in, sort of looked at me funny and was like, 'Oh, you're not like your character!’ And I was like, ‘No, I'm not. Come on, that’s so mean!’ I don't know why he thought I was, but I really hope I’m not, anyway."

Ritchie returns to BBC One and iPlayer this month for the launch of Ghosts season 4, where she plays haunted homeowner Alison opposite an ensemble cast of big comedy names.

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on 10th February, while part 2 will land on 10th March – read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.