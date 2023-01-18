As well as a cast full of new faces, the fourth season is also being released in two parts on Netflix , meaning that excitement for the series will continue on well into March of this year.

Joe Goldberg will be back on our screens soon, and in a brand new location, as the problematic protagonist returns as a literature professor who finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery in You season 4 .

With the first part of the series just a few weeks away, fans may be confused as to how many episodes there will be in You season 4 and when they will be coming out. It is the kind of television that's prime to watch over a weekend, after all.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about You season 4, its episodes and when you can watch them.

How many episodes of You season 4 are there?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 4. Courtesy of Netflix

You season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, like its previous seasons.

This time round, though, the first five episodes will land on Netflix in the form of a 'Part 1', and the last five episodes will then be released in Part 2.

The fourth season will see Joe (played by Penn Badgely) adopt a new persona as Jonathan Moore, a literature professor who wants nothing more than to have a relatively peaceful holiday in London. Our protagonist almost manages to keep a low profile until he finds himself in the role of reluctant detective as a new killer starts picking off the wealthy elite, one by one.

Badgely is joined in season 4 by a cast of brand new characters, including Ghosts' Charlotte Ritchie, Eastenders' Tilly Keeper and Ackley Bridge's Amy Leigh-Hickman.

When will part 1 and part 2 of You season 4 be released?

Fans may want to slow down their viewing of season 4 as the episodes will land on Netflix in two batches, spread a month apart.

Part 1 – which consists of episodes 1 to 5 – will be released on Thursday 9th February.

Part 2 – which consists of episodes 6 to 10 – will be released on Thursday 9th March.

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on 9th February, while part 2 will land on 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

