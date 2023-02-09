After the shock season 3 finale of Joe (Penn Badgley) killing his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in the ultimate showdown, Joe set off on a globetrotting trip to Paris to track down Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and left baby Henry on the porch of a friendly neighbour's.

When the news of You season 4 was announced back in October 2021, fans were obviously excited but intrigued by the way the Netflix series would move forward.

Now, the fourth season certainly has some questions to answer.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about season 4, new series star Lukas Gage explains why this season is special, saying: "I just think that You has discovered very tongue-in-cheek ways of bashing the American wealth system and that society, that class group. But we haven’t tackled the American version of what we think the British system is."

The format of this new fourth season has taken a turn, instead focusing on a murder mystery that Joe isn't actually involved in for once. He turns into a reluctant detective and like our protagonist, viewers watch on with suspicion, eyeing up the wealthy group of London socialites he's found himself amongst.

Adam, played by Gage, is part of this new group and a wealthy heir and owner of Sundry House, the member's club that his elite London friends like to party in. A fellow American ex-pat, he's the boyfriend of Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and although he initially befriends Joe, Joe soon finds out that Adam could be hiding some secrets of his own.

Ultimately, the fourth season does a great job of putting wealth and riches on display in a satirical way, only adding to the tension of the murder mystery bubbling away throughout.

Gage says: "To tackle that was really fun and really relevant to everything going on. I think that we are obsessed with anything to do with Meghan and Harry right now so I think it’s just timely and important right now – but also fun."

Gage has starred in a variety of roles including in Euphoria, The White Lotus, Angelyne, and Love, Victor. He joins the cast of exciting new characters in this twisted new season alongside Ed Speleers, who plays Rhys Montrose.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Speleers says that the whole experience of this season and its themes has been interesting.

"Within this show, there’s definitely been an obsession with looking at high society; that’s obviously a running thread," he says.

"I feel that it was interesting being a British actor seeing what the American take on it was. I feel like they’ve kind of got it on point."

He continues: "This is a series that elevates things. There are elements that are supposed to be slightly eyebrow-raising and they are supposed to be fun, and we are supposed to glitz it up a little bit. I think that’s been interesting to explore.

"We’re surrounded by it all the time. Every time you read a media publication or anything politically, it’s all driven about a lot of these things at the moment and the disparity between society.

"So I think it makes sense to explore that, explore what is making those people tick and how do those people exist and operate. And ultimately, it’s quite fun bringing them down a peg or two."

