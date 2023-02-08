The anticipated fourth season lands on the streamer on Thursday 9th February for part 1, with part 2 being released one month later on Thursday 9th March.

It's the moment many fans have been waiting for: Netflix's You is back on our screens tomorrow.

The new season deviates from the usual format that sees our serial killer protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) stalk and obsess over women each season.

This time round, we follow Joe as he adopts the new persona of Jonathan Moore, a literature professor teaching in London. Soon, he's embroiled in a murder mystery that points to the fact that he may not be the only killer in the capital.

But when exactly is the new season released on Netflix? Read on to find out.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time is You season 4 out on Netflix?

You season 4 is released in two parts, with part 1 being released on Thursday 9th February.

As for the time of release, the five new episodes will land on Netflix at 8am GMT. So, if you're a keen fan, you could likely watch all the new episodes in the space of a day or definitely over the weekend.

As for part 2, the last five episodes will be released on Thursday 9th March, with the time of release likely to be the same as part 1.

As for what viewers can expect from the new season, it's safe to say that it'll keep you guessing until the very end, with Joe finding himself in the position of reluctant detective.

As well as a cast full of new faces, Joe has to adopt a new persona and deal with the fallout from season 3. Namely, the cliffhanger of whether Joe managed to catch up with Marienne or not.

Judging from the trailer, it's set to be a season full of paranoia, murder and deceit – basically, what we've come to expect from the Netflix series that's based on Caroline Kepnes's novels.

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 9th February, while part 2 will land on Thursday 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.