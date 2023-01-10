The series returns for its fourth instalment this February for a gripping two volume release, with the first five episodes dropping on the streaming platform on 9th February and the second batch of episodes landing one month later on 9th March.

Love it or loathe it, there's something undeniable about the hold that Netflix thriller You has on many of us.

We've been through quite the wild ride with main character Joe so far. In season 1, he had an unhealthy obsession with Beck (Elizabeth Lail); in the second, he discovered new love interest Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and in the recent third season, Joe and Love returned with their baby Henry. It was an explosive season that, well, ended with a devastating explosion.

Now Joe has fled the country, put up roots in the UK and is embroiled in another season of murder, deceit and obsession.

But as well as Penn Badgely starring in the new season, there's a whole new cast of London-based characters to get familiarised with. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of You season 4, including where you may have seen them before.

You season 4 cast

Penn Badgely plays Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore

Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Joe/Jonathan? The obsessive and downright creepy main character, Joe is a serial killer now attempting to reinvent himself as a literature professor in the UK. Under the alias of Jonathan Moore, he seems to be keeping a low profile but soon finds himself in the role of reluctant detective as a new London-based killer starts to pick off the wealthy elite, one by one.

What else has Penn Badgely been in? Badgely is best known for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl but has also starred in The Slap, as well as feature films like John Tucker Must Die and Easy A.

Tati Gabrielle plays Marienne Bellamy

Netflix

Who is Marienne? Joe's former love interest, he went to Paris in pursuit of Marienne at the end of season 3. The former librarian was infatuated with Joe until Love alerted her to his true nature. The question is, will things end well for Marienne? Or will she succumb to the same fate as Joe's previous lovers?

What else has Tati Gabrielle been in? Gabrielle was part of the main cast of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Owl House and more recently, Kaleidoscope.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Kate

Netflix

Who is Kate? Kate is the female lead in the new season of You. She's an art gallery director who has embraced being an "icy b***h" and is a smart, independent figure that could very well be Joe's match. She dislikes him from their first meeting, but even so, she may very well be Joe's next obsession.

What else has Charlotte Ritchie been in? The English actress is best known for her roles in Ghosts, Fresh Meat, Feel Good, Siblings and Call the Midwife.

Stephen Hagan plays Malcolm

Netflix

Who is Malcolm? Malcolm is Kate's boyfriend and a bit (read: a lot) of a party boy. He's a fellow professor at the university that Joe teaches at who proceeds to introduce Joe to his circle of wealthy, Oxford-educated friends.

What else has Stephen Hagan been in? The Northern Irish actor has starred in BBC's The Cut, ITV's Injustice, Midsomer Murders and Stan Lee's Lucky Man alongside James Nesbitt.

Lukas Gage plays Adam

Netflix

Who is Adam? Adam is a wealthy heir and owner of the member's club that his elite group of London friends likes to party in. A fellow American ex-pat, he's the boyfriend of Lady Phoebe and although he initially befriends Joe, Joe soon finds out that Adam could be hiding some secrets of his own.

What else has Lukas Gage been in? Gage has starred in a variety of roles including in Euphoria, The White Lotus, Angelyne, and Love, Victor.

Tilly Keeper plays Lady Phoebe

Netflix

Who is Lady Phoebe? Kate's BFF, Lady Phoebe is a popular socialite with paparazzi never far behind her. She's also the girlfriend of Adam and together, they're the wealthy "it" couple that her social media fans strive to be like.

What else has Tilly Keeper been in? Best known for her role as Louise Mitchell in Eastenders, Keeper has also starred in BBC Three film Make Me Famous, True Colours and Marooned Awakening.

Ben Wiggins plays Roald

Netflix

Who is Roald? Roald is, like many of his friends, from a family of aristocrats. He is a long-standing friend of Kate's who is fiercely loyal and also hides a dark side.

What else has Ben Wiggins been in? Wiggins has starred in a variety of TV shows including The Witcher, The Sandman, Hollyoaks, Grantchester and A Discovery Of Witches.

Aidan Cheng plays Simon

Netflix

Who is Simon? Son of a tech entrepreneur, Simon is an artist who is now working alongside Kate to launch his new exhibition. He is no-nonsense, often says it how it is and doesn't take too well to Joe upon first meeting him.

What else has Aidan Cheng been in? Cheng has starred in Silent Witness, Harlots, Devils and The Girlfriend Experience.

Niccy Lin plays Sophie

Netflix

Who is Sophie? Simon's sister, Sophie is also a wealthy child of a technology magnate. She is the calmer one of the sibling duo and is a very popular influencer, with followers in the tens of millions.

Her social media may be a window into her luxury lifestyle, but each post is carefully curated (and sponsored) and she spends most of her time being a watchful protector of her more introverted brother.

What else has Niccy Lin been in? Lin has starred in The Great, Drifters, Treadstone and feature film Official Secrets alongside Keira Knightley.

Amy-Leigh Hickman plays Nadia

Netflix

Who is Nadia? A literature student and growing fan of Jonathan/Joe's teaching style, Nadia is quick to befriend her new tutor. She has a fierce and outspoken love of books and aspires to be a serious author.

But under her façade, Nadia is also a young woman taking on multiple small jobs and has never been accepted by her peer group. She's also made some big mistakes. Could they threaten the trajectory of her dream life?

What else has Amy-Leigh Hickman been in? Making her TV debut in Tracy Beaker Returns, Hickman went on to star in The Dumping Ground, EastEnders, Ackley Bridge, Strike Back, Safe and Our Girl.

Ed Speleers plays Rhys Montrose

Netflix

Who is Rhys? Rhys is an author and aspiring politician, whose acclaimed memoir is first brought to Joe's attention through his student Nadia.

Rhys was born into poverty and lived a hard life until he came into money, went to Oxford and made friends with the rest of the group. He retains the strained friendships because they were all there for him during his troubled youth, but he remains one of the more level-headed of the group because of his past.

What else has Ed Speleers been in? Speelers played the titular role in 2006 film Eragon and went on to star in Outlander, Downton Abbey and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands.

Eve Austin plays Gemma

Netflix

Who is Gemma? A member of the friendship circle that first formed at Oxford, Gemma is perhaps the most tone-deaf of them all. Being repeatedly cancelled online for offensive Tweets doesn't seem to faze her, and her thoughts primarily revolve around the next party, VIP event or fashion show she can attend.

What else has Eve Austin been in? Austin has starred in The Athena, Print, ABC Murders, Inside No. 9 and Emmerdale.

Ozioma Whenu plays Blessing

Netflix

Who is Blessing? A Nigerian princess with several post-graduate degrees, Blessing is an investor with a passion for cryptocurrency. She's fun loving, but also possesses similar thinking as the rest of the friend group by being cut-throat and lacking empathy when it comes to people in more dire straits.

What else has Ozioma Whenu been in? As well as starring in the forthcoming series of You, Whenu has also starred in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Dario Coates plays Connie

Netflix

Who is Connie? Another member of the Oxford university friendship group, Connie is similarly as wealthy and posh. He loves betting, horses, drinking and drugs.

What else has Dario Coates been in? Coates has lent his voice to multiple video games like Cyberpunk 2077, Total War: Warhammer III and Expeditions: Rome. He has also starred in Coronation Street, Endeavour and Rules of the Game.

Sean Pertwee plays Vic

Getty

Who is Vic? Vic is Adam's personal driver and security, who is also fiercely protective of Adam's secrets and those too of his friendship group. Let's just say, Vic is definitely someone who doesn't mind getting his hands dirty.

What else has Sean Pertwee been in? Pertwee has had a long career in film and television with some previous roles including Luther, Gotham, Elementary, Death in Paradise and recent Nathalie Emmanuel horror film, The Invitation.

Alison Pargeter plays Dawn

Getty

Who is Dawn? Dawn is a paparazzi photographer that seems to follow the group of Oxford friends around for their major events. But seeing as Joe is determined to stay far away from the limelight, her existence as an omniscient photographer could be a problem.

What else has Alison Pargeter been in? Pargeter played the well-known role of stalker Sarah Cairns in Eastenders and has also starred in Mary Slessor, Outlander, The Nevers and Chernobyl.

Adam James plays Elliot

Adam James in Vigil. BBC

Who is Elliot? Elliot works for a mysterious employer and may be based in California, but his job requires him to travel throughout Europe. His employer may be demanding and powerful but Elliot always delivers.

What else has Adam James been in? Fans of British TV dramas will likely recognise James from the wealth of roles he's starred in over the years, including in Vigil, The Suspect, Doctor Foster and its spin-off series Life, as well as I May Destroy You and Belgravia.

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on 9th February, while part 2 will land on 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

