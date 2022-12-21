Series creator Neil Cross has returned to pen the script for this revival, which should be enough to assure fans that it will stay faithful to the gritty, unflinching tone that it became known for.

Idris Elba is headed back to one of his most celebrated roles for Luther: The Fallen Sun , an original Netflix film that serves as a continuation of the wildly popular BBC crime thriller.

The feature also reunites Elba and Cross with director Jamie Payne, whose credits include the climactic Luther season 5 as well as other hit dramas such as Outlander and Doctor Who.

The official synopsis reads: "A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.

"Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

Three new images from the feature are sure to fuel fan speculation, too, including one in which DCI John Luther (Elba) trudges through snow in what looks to be deserted surroundings (see header).

It paints quite a different picture to another snap from the special, where the detective looks panicked in a city environment, but who or what he's trying to stop remains a mystery.

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: Fallen Sun. Netflix

Lastly, we have the image below, where Luther appears to be navigating a dark and dingy hideout, with an ominous red glow emanating from the doorway in front of him.

In addition to Elba in the title role, Luther: The Fallen Sun stars series newcomers Andy Serkis (Andor) and Cynthia Erivo (Pinocchio), while Dermot Crowley reprises his role as Luther's boss, DSU Martin Schenk.

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: Fallen Sun. Netflix

Luther: Fallen Sun will be available on Netflix in March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

