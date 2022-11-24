Subscribers are encouraged to watch the episodes in any order, as they aren’t numbered and don’t follow one narrative. As a result, everyone will have a different journey and view of the series, from the order they watch the episodes in.

Kaleidoscope is one of the most anticipated series of next year, as Netflix attempts to break all TV conventions and offers its first non-linear streaming experience.

You can also re-watch the show in a different order, and each pattern variation will change how you perceive the series and all the characters in it.

This ground-breaking step into user-driven TV challenges the audience to solve the puzzle with the pieces they can assemble throughout the series.

Read on to discover more about the plot and cast details, as well as that all-important release date and see a short snippet of Kaleidoscope.

When is Kaleidoscope released on Netflix?

Kaleidoscope is released on Netflix worldwide on 1st January 2023.

That means subscribers don’t have long to wait to experience this new venture, set to land on Netflix on New Year’s Day.

As with many Netflix series, all episodes will be released at once.

Who is in the cast of Kaleidoscope?

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Jordan Mendoza as RJ, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer in episode “Yellow” of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Courtesy of Netflix

It’s no surprise that this revolutionary project also packs a star-studded ensemble cast, all of whom have a character name and a title.

Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito plays the brains behind the operation, Leo, aka The Mastermind, while Paz Vega appears as The Weapon’s Specialist, Ava.

Rufus Sewell (Dark City) is set to play The Corporate Security Titan, Roger, Tati Gabrielle appears as Hannah, The Protégé, and Peter Mark Kendall plays The Smuggler, Stan.

Meanwhile, Rosaline Elbay is The Explosive Expert, Judy, Jordan Mendoza is The Driver, RJ, Jai Courtney is Bob, The Safecracker, Niousha Noor is Nazan aka The Driven Agent and Soojeong Son plays Liz, The Sister.

This show breaks conventions by asking the audience to figure out the characters for themselves, as without a linear story to follow, it’s difficult to get to know the characters well enough to predict their actions.

The supporting cast also features Hemky Madera, Bubba Weiler, Stacey Oristano, Whit Washing, Max Casella, Robinne Lee and James Augustus Lee.

What is the plot of Kaleidoscope?

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin in episode Blue of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022 Clifton Prescod/Netflix

It would be a mistake to assume that a non-linear narrative would impact having a substantial plot. Instead, Kaleidoscope explores potentially the greatest heist in history.

The plot is based on one of Wall Street’s strangest events. Back in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy hit, an underground vault was flooded and $70 billion in bearer bonds mysteriously went missing.

The lost money was never recovered (and with creative licence) Netflix has used this incident as the rich soil from which to grow the complex series.

While it revolves around this one crime, the show spans over two decades in time. Each episode jumps backwards and forwards from this one event, to explore the character’s changing loyalties and inevitable betrayals.

In order to keep the immersive viewing experience unique for every subscriber, the episodes aren’t numbered but labelled with different colours and titles to encourage people to randomly choose which episode to see next.

The full episode list consists of:

Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist

Green: 7 Years Before the Heist

Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist

Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist

Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist

Red: The Morning After the Heist

Pink: 6 Months After

White: The Heist

Viewers will see the entire kaleidoscope by the end of the show through the lens of their chosen colour pattern.

Where can I find the Kaleidoscope trailer?

Netflix has given fans a teaser of their crime drama with a first look of the series, that also contains behind the scenes footage.

The cast and crew explain that what could be seen as a ‘gimmick’ with this new way of storytelling, is supported by an excellent script.

This new endeavour is certain to forge a new method of watching TV, where the programme is tailored to the user, as opposed to a universal viewing experience.

