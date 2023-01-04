Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul , The Mandalorian ), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle, Old), Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad) and Paz Vega (The OA) star as a crew of criminals who attempt one of the biggest heists in history. So far, so regular.

Not happy with just revolutionising the way people watch TV, Netflix is now experimenting with the very structure of television in its new heist thriller Kaleidoscope .

But this isn't your average viewing experience because Kaleidoscope is designed to be watched in any order.

The eight episodes are randomised for each audience member, which means it is very likely you are watching the show in an entirely different sequence to your friends and family. The only episode that's fixed is the final one, which can only be viewed after all of the others.

The last episode, White, depicts the climactic $7 billion heist on the allegedly "weatherproof, shockproof and thief-proof" vault, while the others focus on the planning and tragic aftermath.

So, what happens at the end of Kaleidoscope? We've unpacked the key moments below.

Kaleidoscope ending explained

Well, for starters, the heist is a (sort of) success.

Leo (Esposito) pulls off the unthinkable and snatches the bearer bonds without the authorities catching him or any of his misfit crew.

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas in Kaleidoscope. Clifton Prescod/Netflix

We get a gleefully in-depth examination of the intricacies behind their triumph, including the use of bees to block the gait sensor in the building, flooding the underground safe to disrupt heat sensors and Leo using a Mission: Impossible-style mask to break past the complicated facial recognition system.

The gang get their hands on the cash, but it's far from happily ever after.

What happened to the money in Kaleidoscope?

This is where things start to go awry.

Leo has a daughter called Hannah (Tati Gabrielle), who decides to throw a spanner in the works.

The haul is supposed to be delivered to a truck before safely being driven away, but Hannah intercepts the load with the intention of giving the world's richest their money back.

In her eyes, robbing such a vast sum of money would unbalance the natural order of things and that simply can't be allowed to happen.

Instead of the millions and billions the crew thought they were coming into, they're left with a paltry few thousand each.

There's also a question mark hanging over Leo...

Who killed Leo in Kaleidoscope?

Leo's fate, which is revealed in the episode titled Pink (the first or penultimate episode) is ambiguous. The robbers' ringleader is in the advanced stages of Parkinson's disease and is struggling with his mobility.

He finds some closure with Hannah, who acted out of love, but is later shot by the son of his nemesis Roger, who he set up as the thief of a necklace at the end of the heist episode.

But we don't discover if he died of his injuries.

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap and Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in Kaleidoscope. Courtesy of Netflix

The fallout for the rest of the gang is also vicious. The finale explores how the heist pulled the team apart, with the psychotic Bob trying to coerce his wife and the group's explosives expert Judy to screw over the rest of them.

RJ, the team's driver, realises what's afoot and attempts to foil the plot, but Judy, the only one who ever showed him any real respect, puts him down.

Bob is riddled with lead and is forced to perform a tracheotomy on himself, which explains why he's unable to speak in an earlier episode and why he communicates through an app. It also sheds light on why he switched sides to work with Roger, with the pair uniting to take out Leo.

Judy, meanwhile, runs away to forge a new life with fellow robber Stan.

While every viewer will know exactly how the story ends before watching the climactic heist episode, the final hour fills in all of the gaps and questions the audience will have following the labyrinthine plotting.

Kaleidoscope is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

