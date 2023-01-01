The series stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Jai Courtney and more, and follows a crew of master thieves as they attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault.

New Netflix crime drama Kaleidoscope arrives with plenty of hype surrounding it, particularly because of its unique concept - its season is designed to be non-linear, so you can watch each of the episodes in any order, with them all adding together to create one coherent story.

But just what is Kaleidoscope, how does it work, and are there any of the episodes that you do have to watch in a set order?

Read on for everything you need to know about Kaleidoscope on Netflix.

What is Kaleidoscope?

Paz Vega as Ava Mercer and Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap in Kaleidoscope David Scott Holloway/Netflix

Kaleidoscope is a new crime/heist drama which is told in an innovative fashion, and is available on Netflix now.

What makes it unique to most series is its structure - each of the episodes can be watched in any order, but do add up to tell one story, making it part anthology, part continuing drama.

The episodes aren't numbered - instead, they are each named after a different colour, and will appear in a different order on each individual's Netflix, giving them a different route through the story.

The story takes place over 25 years, with each episode telling a story at a different point in the timeline. They've then been jumbled up so it all becomes a mystery of just how the heist took place, a secret which is finally revealed at the end.

Do you have to watch any episodes in a specific order?

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas in Kaleidoscope Courtesy of Netflix

A different order of the episodes will be lined up for each viewer by Netflix, but everyone will have the same first and last episodes - Black, which is a short explainer of the concept, will be first, while White, the season finale, will come last.

Beyond these, the middle episodes of Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange, Violet, Red and Pink can be watched in any order, with each adding a piece to the puzzle before the final explainer of just what happened in White.

What is the chronological order of Kaleidoscope?

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap and Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in Kaleidoscope Courtesy of Netflix

The chronological order of Kaleidoscope is as follows:

Violet - 24 years before the heist

Green - 7 years before the heist

Yellow - 6 weeks before the heist

Orange - 3 weeks before the heist

Blue - 5 days before the heist

White - The heist

Red - The morning after the heist

Pink - 6 months after the heist

However, that does not mean that is the order the episodes should be watched in - in fact, they shouldn't, as White, the heist episode, is intended to be watched last.

What is the story of Kaleidoscope?

Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin and Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in Kaleidoscope Courtesy of Netflix

The official synopsis for Kaleidoscope describes the story as follows: "Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

"Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?"

Each of the episodes add a piece to the puzzle of just how the heist took place, what led up to it in the first place and what happened after.

Eric Gargia, the show's creator, explained that while the idea from the show started from the non-linear structure, the concept for the story came from a real-life event.

He said in a featurette for the show: "It's based on a potentially real story. After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion in unregistered bearer bonds were flooded and lost. My first thought upon reading all these things was, 'Oh, someone made off with $70 billion and is using Hurricane Sandy as like, a really good excuse."

