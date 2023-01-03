But that's not the only unusual element of the drama, with eagle-eyed fans quick to notice a subtitle error which features a mention of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

New Netflix crime series Kaleidoscope has captivated viewers with its unique, non-linear format .

The unconventional heist drama series, which follows a crew of thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault, is designed to be watched in any order, with each Netflix user assigned the episodes in a different sequence.

The episodes aren’t numbered and are instead named after a different colour, with each chapter designed to reveal another vital detail of how the heist took place.

And it's in the episode titled Yellow that fans were quick to spot a subtitle error.

The slip-up occurs early on into the episode as viewers are introduced to a banker called Suzanne Grosvenor (Delphi Harrington).

As her phone rings, a voiceover says: "Word is the King’s got her on speed dial," but the subtitles read: "Word is the Queen’s got her on speed dial."

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap and Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in Kaleidoscope. Courtesy of Netflix

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday 8th September 2022, Prince Charles automatically succeeded her as King of the United Kingdom, taking the name King Charles III.

Filming for Kaleidoscope wrapped in March 2022, meaning that the dialogue would have presumably been altered in post-production ahead of the series's release.

Several fans noticed the subtitle slip-up, with one Tweeting: "Checking out Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Audio said 'King's' but the subtitles say 'Queen's'. Guess they forgot to change them in time."

Another said: "Clearly a last minute change to Kaleidoscope, the dialogue was swapped to say 'King' but the subtitles kept 'Queen'. Useless fact, not that interesting, as you were."

A third added: "Huge subtitle mess up on Kaleidoscope. He says 'She's got the King on speed dial' and a graphic on screen shows saying 'Charlie calling'. Subtitles said 'Shes got the Queen on speed dial'. Nice last minute edit, shame you left the clues."

Kaleidoscope features Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted) and Rufus Sewell (Old).

Talking about the non-linear format, lead cast member Esposito previously told TVLine: "I think it allows [viewers] not to be in their comfort zone.

"When we watch things, we kind of have an idea of how it’ll turn out, how it’ll end, what’s going to happen, so I like the idea of being taken out of your comfort zone, because I think that allows you to be more attentive.

"You’ve got to watch this thing closely, and I imagine you will, because little things happen which you don’t think might be clues, but are."

Kaleidoscope is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.